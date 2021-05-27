South Carolina Woman Gets 20 Years For Shooting Into Black And Hispanic Neighbors’ Homes That Wounded Black Man
Being shot at is something we hope none of our readers have to ever experience, especially if it happens to be in your own home. The topic was already on our minds after that recent report on the baby girl that survived after her pregnant mom was shot and killed by a stray bullet that entered their apartment, and sadly domestic shootings appear to be common occurrences.myhoustonmajic.com