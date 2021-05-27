Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

South Carolina Woman Gets 20 Years For Shooting Into Black And Hispanic Neighbors’ Homes That Wounded Black Man

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
myhoustonmajic.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBeing shot at is something we hope none of our readers have to ever experience, especially if it happens to be in your own home. The topic was already on our minds after that recent report on the baby girl that survived after her pregnant mom was shot and killed by a stray bullet that entered their apartment, and sadly domestic shootings appear to be common occurrences.

myhoustonmajic.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crimes#Racial Injustice#Hispanic#Instagram Twitter#State#5th Judicial Circuit#S C House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
Related
Lexington County, SCWXIA 11 Alive

Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old South Carolina girl

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say killed an 11-year-old girl and wounded another child. Quayshaun Xzander Clark, 29, is charged with murder, attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to arrest warrants.
Public Safetyinsideedition.com

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Paul Murdaugh, a 22-year-old man who was charged in the wrongful death of a young woman nearly two years ago, and his mother, Maggie, were both killed in a double homicide outside of their South Carolina home on Monday, according to officials. Both bodies were discovered by Alex Murdaugh, who...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
BET

Indianapolis Man Sentenced For ‘Vile’ Racist Harassment Of Black Neighbor

A white man in Indiana has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after he plead guilty to racist harassment and intimidation toward his Black neighbor last summer. According to WRTV, the 51-year-old Indianapolis man was charged last year after burning a cross, displaying a swastika and a sign with numerous racial slurs toward his neighbor’s property. He also threw eggs at the neighbor’s house and repeatedly played the song “Dixie.”
Iowa Statenodawaybroadcasting.com

Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Black Girl at Iowa Capitol

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to two felonies for firing his handgun into a carful of Black girls who were arguing with others near the Iowa Capitol last December. Michael McKinney pleaded guilty Wednesday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, charges that carry up to 10 years in prison apiece. The state will dismiss four charges including attempted murder. McKinney will be sentenced Aug. 9. McKinney, of Saint Charles, Iowa, admitted that he intentionally fired into the girls’ vehicle. The 26-year-old Army veteran acknowledged that a 15-year-old was shot in the leg and seriously injured.
Public Safetydailymagazine.news

Lewiston man gets more than 3 years for shooting woman in her home

Jun. 16-LEWISTON - A Lewiston man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for shooting through a window and striking a woman while she was in her children's bedroom last year. Jordan Bunting, 23, entered an Alford plea Wednesday in 8th District Court to the charge of reckless conduct with...
Public Safetymynewsla.com

Man Killed, Woman Wounded in Florence-Firestone Shooting

A man died early Friday morning in a shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area that also left a woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Deputies responded at 1:47 a.m. to East 64th Street and Wilmington Avenue, where they discovered the victims, who were taken to a hospital, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriffs Information Bureau.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

One man wounded in South Fort Myers shooting

LEE COUNTY, Fla – LCSO is investigating an afternoon shooting in the Forestwood apartment complex on Brantley Road. According to officials, one man was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening. According to the the Lee County Sheriffs Office, one man is in custody. This is a developing story. Check back...
Lexington County, SCsoutherncoalition.org

South Carolina Black Activist Coalition Demand Justice For 10-year-old Angel and All Black Students with Disabilities

“Under no circumstances is this acceptable that a disabled and mentally ill child is placed in handcuffs because they’re having a meltdown.”. Angel’s Mom at a coalition press conference in May 2021. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. June 17, 2021. For media inquiries:. Brianna M. Gillard. E: bgillard@rlfcommunications.com. O: 336-553-1706. M: 786-897-7106.