Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House

By Brandon Caldwell
myhoustonmajic.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivica A. Fox has seen and said plenty of things over her illustrious career but the 56-year-old actress revealed one thing about her personal life. For her, happiness in a marriage doesn’t exist if she was the one paying all the bills and earning most of the money. The actress...

