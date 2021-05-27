Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House

Hollywood marriages are sometimes very short-lived, but that's definitely not the case for Susan Lucci. The Emmy Award-winning actress, host, and author (you may know her as Erica Kane from All My Children and Genevieve Delatour from Devious Maids, among other roles) has been married to her husband, Helmut Huber, since before All My Children made its debut in 1970. And while many celebrities who have been married for a significant period of time are quick to share the details of their love stories — like Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, for example — not all fans know the story behind Susan Lucci and her husband Helmut Huber's marriage. But after more than five decades together, and with a relationship that is still going strong, it's certainly a Hollywood marriage that deserves more recognition.