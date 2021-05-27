Deli Owner Get’s 27 Years For SNAP Fraud After Using It To Purchase Meat

Most have been receiving the benefits of stimulus cash because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the hopes of some being able to pay their bills after losing their jobs, some people have been doing free-fall money spending. Financial advisors have been giving out the advice that if you can, pay off debt, save the money or invest it, as being the smartest thing to do, capitalize off the free-fall. Unfortunately for one burger joint owner he was taking that advice pre-pandemic and now he is facing 27 years in jail for using his SNAP to purchase food for his menu.