Williamsport, PA

Youth Creative Arts Camp for Positive Mental Health

Sun-Gazette
 22 days ago

Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) International is offering a Youth Creative Arts Camp for Positive Mental Health. The program runs under a hybrid model: a combination of virtual and in-person activities. The in-person camp takes place at the Pajama Factory in Williamsport from June 14-18, 2021, at 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. The online program will be accessible on TYCL International website (www.tyclinternational.org) from June 1-20, 2021. This program is open for youth between the ages of 12 to 17 years old and will be facilitated by Ms. Mallory Scoppa Gardner, a certified art educator.

www.sungazette.com
