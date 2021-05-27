Cancel
TV & Videos

Oscars set next show date for March 2022

wcn247.com
 28 days ago

Planning is already underway for the next Oscars, which will be held in late March, a month later than expected. The film academy and ABC said Thursday the 94th Academy Awards will be held March 27, 2022. After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual. The eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year. Originally the 94th edition was set to air on Feb. 27, but that month is also crowded with major live events, including the winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.

www.wcn247.com
Primetimer

A Cultural History of TV Dating Shows

ABC is bringing back one of the most venerable titles in game-show history tonight with the premiere of Celebrity Dating Game. A celebrity-themed twist on the original Dating Game of the 1960s and '70s, the new show invites a celebrity to choose between three eligible (and unseen by them) singles, based soley on their answers to a series producer-written, innuendo-laden questions. This time around the series is hosted by the New Girl herself, Zooey Deschanel, with an assist from Michael Bolton, who contributes to the televised romance of it all by performing parody songs designed to provide the three contestants with hints about the (unknown to them) celebrity they're competing to date.
The CW Sets Its Fall Premiere Dates, Debuts First-Ever Saturday Shows Oct. 9

The CW Sets Its Fall Premiere Dates, Debuts First-Ever Saturday Shows Oct. 9

Jason Lynch is TV Editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video.
Screen Actors Guild sets 2022 ceremony date, will be live show once again

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 and return to a live, two-hour televised ceremony. Nominations for the 28th SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. After the ongoing coronavirus pandemic upended awards shows and how they were presented all...
WYO announces gala dates, show

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the 2021 WYO Gala Oct. 16 with encore performances Oct. 21-24, performing Disney's "Newsies," the Broadway musical. Directed by Marva Craft with music direction by Kathy Mc Nickle and set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the...
Deadline

Gotham Awards Organizers Set Date For Show’s Return To Front Of Awards Season Conga Line

The Gotham Film & Media Institute said the 31st annual Gotham Awards take place Monday, November 29. The event at Cipriani Wall Street returns the show to its longtime place at the start of awards season, though this year is apt to still show plenty of marks from Covid-19. In announcing the date and eligibility guidelines, organizers did not offer details about the number of in-person attendees or any other logistics, promising more information down the line.
Pack Your Bags for FBoy Island, HBO Max's Next Absolutely Wild Dating Show

The ultimate single lady's dream or a true nightmare? HBO Max's newest reality show might be both. The new show is called FBoy Island, and it follows three women who move to a tropical island with 24 single men. Twelve of those men are self-proclaimed "nice guys," and 12 are self-proclaimed "FBoys." The nice guys are looking for love, and the FBoys are competing for money. The women have to try to fall in love, and then they find out which guys are which.
TheStreet

Ethical Evolutions Release Date Confirmed With Anna Kavanaugh Set To Host New Series. Show Slated For Fall Premiere

PORTLAND, Ore., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethical Evolutions with Anna Kavanaugh. Preserving Natural Balance in a Modern World. The show series will be produced by Living Eden Media and examines the full spectrum of human and environmental evolution relating to the integration and ethics of modern technologies as they merge and interface with our natural world, physical functions, and current societal perspectives. Episodes will delve into scientific, philosophical, and spiritually nuanced realms to explore the implications of contemporary practices that shape how we are changing our planet and potentially redefining humanity by our own hand.
Bruno Mars, Van Morrison set new show dates on the Strip

Bruno Mars and Van Morrison have not a lot in common as live performers. One invokes choreography and pyrotechnics. The other has amassed a long list of rock classics dating to the 1960s. But these superstars have both proven, over the years and just today, they can sell tickets in...
Art Center hosting next show

VENICE — The next Venice Art Center art show will be accepting work. “The Times They Are a Changin” receiving dates is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 26. Those bringing in entries will fill out a form and have its process payment completed. People can also enter online at public.veniceartcenter.com/web/intake/13. The...
‘The Morning Show’: Apple TV+ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Alex & Bradley Return To Navigate “A Culture Of Silence” In Teaser

The Morning Show will pick up in the aftermath of Mitch’s firing when it returns for season 2 in the fall. Dropping on September 17, 2021, The Morning Show’s sophomore season picks up after the explosive events of season one, including Mitch’s exit (Steve Carrell). The Morning Show team emerges from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.
Snake Eyes Next Trailer Date Revealed

There's definitely no shortage of action-packed blockbusters arriving in the next few months, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is definitely among them. The film, which is set to bring about a new chapter in the G.I. Joe film universe, debuted an explosive first trailer last month during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and fans are excited to see exactly what else is in store. According to a new post from the film's social media account, another look at the film isn't that far away. In a tweet, which you can check out below, it was revealed that a new trailer will be released this coming Monday, June 21st.
IDK Announces Release Date of Next Album

IDK, short for “Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge,” has been a leader of the DMV rap scene for quite some time, if not THE leader. His 2019 album was titled with the question ‘Is He Real?’ It looks like we’re getting closer to the answer with this upcoming album being titled ‘USEE4YOURSELF.’
Shadows Fall Set Date For Long-Awaited Reunion Show

The mighty SHADOWS FALL, who were at the forefront of the New Wave of American Metal scene that dominated the ’00s, will reunite to play a one-off show at The Palladium in Worcester in their native Massachusetts. The show is set for Saturday, December 18, 2021. Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within...
Taylor Swift says ‘Red’ will be her next re-recorded album, sets release date

The ‘Cardigan’ singer released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s version)’ earlier this year. Jake Gyllenhaal may want to stay off social media today. Two Months After Rollout of “Re-Recording” by Taylor SwiftfearlessThe 31-year-old singer announced a release date for another do-over. Fans have speculated for months that she’ll surprise the Swifties with a...