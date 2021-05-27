Oscars set next show date for March 2022

There's definitely no shortage of action-packed blockbusters arriving in the next few months, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is definitely among them. The film, which is set to bring about a new chapter in the G.I. Joe film universe, debuted an explosive first trailer last month during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and fans are excited to see exactly what else is in store. According to a new post from the film's social media account, another look at the film isn't that far away. In a tweet, which you can check out below, it was revealed that a new trailer will be released this coming Monday, June 21st.