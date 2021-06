Fien van Westreenen have been named to the All-Pac-12 Team, the conference office announced Thursday. Marchak and van Westreenen have sat next to each other all season in the Golden Bears' varsity eight, with van Westreenen stroking the boat and Marchak taking the 7-seat. They will be in that position again this weekend when the eighth-seeded Bears compete in the 2021 NCAA Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.