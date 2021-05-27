Cancel
New York City, NY

CSS Statement on the “Right to Bargain” Act

cssny.org
 22 days ago

We understand that elected officials in Albany are expected to introduce a bill imminently that purports to grant collective bargaining rights and workplace benefits to drivers of ride-share apps and delivery workers. However, a close read of the draft bill demonstrates that it is a toxic piece of legislation that would block app-based workers from achieving true wage security and essential workplace protections, further impoverishing an already financially insecure workforce.

