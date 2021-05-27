CSS Statement on the “Right to Bargain” Act

The debate about compensating college athletes has presented itself in many forms recently, including a recent argument before the United States Supreme Court. As that notion gains momentum, U.S. legislators have stepped in by presenting legislation to ensure that labor organizations have their place at the table. On May 27, 2021, Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and several members of the House of Representatives introduced legislation that would extend collective bargaining rights and the other protections of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA or Act) to any athlete who receives any form of compensation from their public or private college or university and is required to participate in an intercollegiate sport. They call it the “College Athlete Right to Organize Act.”