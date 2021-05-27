Positive results from UK plasma exhaust research
Initial results from the UK Atomic Energy Authority's (UKAEA's) new MAST Upgrade experiment at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy (CCFE) in Oxfordshire, England, have demonstrated the effectiveness of an innovative exhaust system designed to make compact fusion power plants commercially viable. The new exhaust system - called the Super-X divertor - is designed to channel plasma out of the machine at temperatures low enough for its materials to withstand - meaning that components can last much longer.world-nuclear-news.org