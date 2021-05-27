Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Positive results from UK plasma exhaust research

world-nuclear-news.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial results from the UK Atomic Energy Authority's (UKAEA's) new MAST Upgrade experiment at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy (CCFE) in Oxfordshire, England, have demonstrated the effectiveness of an innovative exhaust system designed to make compact fusion power plants commercially viable. The new exhaust system - called the Super-X divertor - is designed to channel plasma out of the machine at temperatures low enough for its materials to withstand - meaning that components can last much longer.

world-nuclear-news.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Peake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Energy#Nuclear Fusion#Fusion Power#Uk#Exhaust System#Ukaea#Ccfe#British#Eurofusion#Mast Upgrade#World Nuclear News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Healthcanex.co.uk

UK set to become the next hub of psychedelic research

The launch of Clerkenwell Health further positions the UK as an attractive destination for international psychedelic drug developers looking to conduct trials. After launching in January this year, Clerkenwell Health closed its first round of funding from a mix of British angel investors and psychedelic focussed VCs including Vine Ventures, and the team have now signed their first major clients and institutional partnerships.
EconomyFXStreet.com

UK's Eustice: Getting some positive news from EU on sausages

The UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday that they are “getting some positive indications over sausages.”. When asked about the so-called "sausage war", "I think we're getting some positive indications and it's always our view that it's better if we can reach an agreement with the European Union on these things.”
Economykfgo.com

UK getting positive sausage signals from EU, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is getting some positive indications from the European Union that they accept the need for a compromise over the import of British sausages to the British province of Northern Ireland, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday. “I think we’re getting some positive indications and it’s...
Industryfinchannel.com

Infrastructure Investments to Boost UK Research and Innovation

The FINANCIAL -- UKRI is investing £50 million into a portfolio of over a dozen infrastructure projects and scoping studies to underpin the UK’s position as a research superpower. The UKRI infrastructure fund represents the first portfolio of investments to come from UKRI’s Infrastructure Roadmap programme to boost the UK’s research and innovation capabilities. It marks the first time UKRI has a long-term strategic approach to infrastructure across all research disciplines.
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

UK announces funding support to bolster clinical research

The UK Government has announced about £64m in funding to support patient-centred clinical research delivery across the country. This investment will back the first phase of the government’s ‘Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery’ strategy published in March this year. During 2021-2022, the plan is...
Economypsychreg.org

Research Shows Working From Home Has Increased UK’s Working Hours by 22%

Research from Ezra, the leading provider of digital coaching, has found that UK employees are working longer hours than ever thanks to remote working. However, the lack of structured office hours is detrimental to employee work-life balance and well-being and, therefore, the quality of their work. Due in no small...
Public Healthpinsentmasons.com

Post-Brexit consultation on UK IP exhaustion rights launched

The UK government has opened a consultation on the future regime for the exhaustion, or limit, of intellectual property (IP) rights in the wake of the country’s withdrawal from the EU. The government has proposed three exhaustion regimes: a continuation of the unilateral exhaustion regime which came into effect on...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

Results from Novavax vaccine trials in the UK and South Africa differ: Why, and does it matter?

To fast track the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a broad range of candidate COVID-19 vaccines are being investigated. The results of clinical trials being run on some of them have started to be released. The Novavax vaccine trial is one of them. Phase 3 trial results from the UK and phase 2b results from South Africa were recently announced. This week, results from Phase 3 trials in the US and Mexico were also announced and showed 90.4% efficacy.Shabir Madhi was the lead researcher in the South African leg of the trial. The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana asked him...
Public Healthlatestnewspost.com

UK pensioner tested ‘COVID positive for 305 days’

A 72-year-old man has described how he became what is thought to be the world’s most persistent COVID patient after testing positive for the virus for 305 days. Retired driving instructor Dave Smith, from Bristol in England’s south-west, said he was “ready to give up” on life. He had COVID-19...
Industrylatestnewspost.com

Carbon capture plant pioneers hail ‘numerous advantages’ offered by Scotland

CARBON capture specialists have said they plan to develop a pioneering plant in Scotland that will remove emissions from the air around it. Storrega Geotechnologies and Carbon Engineering have started engineering design work for a Direct Air Capture plant they said is ‘targeted’ for North East Scotland. The firms reckon the plant they plan to build will be the first large-scale facility of its kind in Europe.
U.K.talesbuzz.com

Large-scale CO2 removal facility set for Scotland

A large facility capable of extracting significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the air is being planned for north east Scotland. The proposed plant would remove up to one million tonnes of CO2 every year – the same amount taken up by around 40 million trees. The extracted gas could...
Technologygeekhack.org

Hello from the UK

I felt like making an account here since I've been getting more into keyboard things, Ive recently picked up designing PCBs and have made a bunch of different designs one of which im typing this on now. I focus mainly on trying to make my kits cheap and affordable otherwise I wouldnt be able to work on them lol. Ive also started working on my own MCU board but I doubt I can get that to be as cheap as I want.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

GE and IHI to collaborate on development of ammonia fuels roadmap

GE Gas Power and IHI Corp. (Tokyo) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed for collaborative development of gas turbine business roadmap (Ammonia Roadmap). The Ammonia Roadmap will support the use of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel to lower carbon emissions in both existing and new gas turbines. According to the MOU, both companies will conduct advanced research on the marketplace volume of ammonia as well as feasibility studies for ammonia as feedstock for gas turbine power plant installations in Japan and across Asia.
Energy Industrydenversun.com

Neutrinovoltaic: Power by environmental energy

Ground was broken in the field of neutrino power in 2015 when two independent scientists, Takaaki Kajita in Japan and Canadian Arthur McDonald, proved that neutrinos - tiny rays of cosmic particles that permeate almost everything in the universe - did in fact have mass. And, as Einstein's Relativity Theory goes, e=mc2, or everything with mass also contains energy. For their discovery, the two scientists were each bestowed the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics.
Stocksihsmarkit.com

Institutional ownership data: Quantitative research results

IHS Markit's Equity Point-in-Time Ownership data provides daily insights into global institutional and fund owned security positions, flow of funds and activity globally across developed and emerging markets. Ownership is sourced from 13Fs, global mutual funds, daily ETF holdings, annual reports, and major stakeholder exchange announcements for equity securities. We combine our Research Signals team's quantitative research capability with key elements of this proprietary data, specifically looking for factors that are drivers of stock price performance. In total, we introduce 17 factors capturing ownership concentration, changes in holdings, institutional and hedge fund holdings and liquidity flow ratios.
Public Healthcompletemusicupdate.com

UK ministers refusing to published Events Research Programme results for PR reasons is causing more cancellations, says Kendal Calling

Organisers of Kendal Calling yesterday hit out at the UK government’s decision to delay the publication of the findings of its Events Research Programme – a delay allegedly instigated for PR rather than logistical reasons – confirming that that decision has forced the cancellation of the 2021 edition of the music festival.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data Results from ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced positive data from its ZYESAMI™ (Aviptadil) Expanded Access Protocol (EAP). Overall, patients receiving at least one dose of ZYESAMI™ in addition to intensive care were alive at 28 days. This EAP (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04453839) provided an opportunity for many regional...