Multiple thrusters are one thing. In vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), they reduce the efficiency deficit with helicopters, providing unmatched redundancy and stability in wind. However, the term distributed propulsion (DP) primarily refers to a fundamentally new form of wing that intimately blends aerodynamics with thrust and zero emissions. The many benefits multiply on each other. Consider more than four propellers with their own motors along the wings and sometimes even along the tailplane. That is now affordable, reliablVTe, and practicable. Not so with jet turbines or piston engines.