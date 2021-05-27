VIDEO LEARNING: Rethinking Crew Resourcing and Management in a Post-COVID World

Throughout the pandemic, people have turned to technology for support. Whether it was reaching out to loved ones via Zoom, or relying on cloud technology to help businesses work remotely, technology has been at the forefront. From investing in hardware to support employees, making more use of social media to stay connected, or prioritizing investment in more sophisticated technology such as AI and Machine Learning to improve ways of working, it is clear that we would have been facing an incredibly different outlook if technology was not as advanced as it is today.