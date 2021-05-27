Cancel
VIDEO LEARNING: Rethinking Crew Resourcing and Management in a Post-COVID World

By Sponsored by CAE
Aviation Week
 30 days ago

Crew-related expenses typically represent one-third of an airline's operating cost. The COVID pandemic has shown the need for airlines to have flexible resourcing models, innovative tools, and differentiated cost structures to respond to dynamic market conditions. The right crew needs to be recruited, managed, and retained. Discover how airlines leverage outsourced staffing to augment or transform their crew operations, utilize powerful Cloud-based software to identify crew cost savings of up to 10%, quickly update strategic plans to respond to changing environments, and better engage crew in win-win relationships.

