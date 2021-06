The French National Low Carbon Strategy sets a target for the industry sector to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35% by 2030, compared to 2015. The Chemicals sector accounts today for 25% of total emissions of the industrial sector. The Ministry of Ecological Transition published a Decarbonation Roadmap for the chemicals sector. It highlights the progress made in the sector, its future needs and emissions, and the ways for the sector to reduce its carbon emissions. It sets a new emissions reduction target for the chemicals sector: reduce emissions by 26% by 2030, compared to 2015.