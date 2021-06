The UN conference on Libya in Berlin. The UN-sponsored second global Conference on Libya was held on Wednesday June 23 at Berlin, Germany. Speaking after the conference, Libya’s foreign minister Najla al-Mangoush said that she hoped that all foreign mercenaries in the country would start leaving within the next few days. Her government’s concerns were recorded in the final declaration of the conference which says that, as agreed during Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in November last year, “all foreign forces and mercenaries need to be withdrawn from Libya without delay.” However, Turkey has raised objections to the call.