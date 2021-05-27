Cancel
Contract awarded for Jackrabbit project

By STAFF REPORT
Fairfield Sun Times
 30 days ago

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has hired engineering firm Morrison-Maierle to develop the plans for the Jackrabbit – Madison to Main project in Belgrade, including a railroad crossing underpass or overpass on Jackrabbit Lane near Main Street. William Fogarty, MDT district administrator, said the complexity of the project made...

