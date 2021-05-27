CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

UT Martin’s virtual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony to be held Friday

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIn lieu of the traditional in-person service, UT Martin will hold its annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony virtually Friday morning at 9:00. The ceremony will be livestreamed on UT Martin’s Facebook and YouTube and will be archived for later viewing and will also be featured on this weekend’s “30 Minutes” on...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marshall County Daily

Veteran’s Day Appreciation Ceremony Nov. 11

The annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony will be Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 am at the Mike Miller Park Veterans Plaza. The keynote speaker this year will be retired Brigadoon General Scott Campbell and the Master of Ceremonies is Jada McWilliams, Commander of the DAV Chapter 118 in Benton. This annual event is sponsored by the Marshall County Veterans Support Group and all veterans are invited to attend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
unionspringsherald.com

Veterans Day Ceremony to be held at courthouse

The twenty-seventh Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Bullock County Courthouse. In case of inclement weather, the Richard B. Stone Complex will be available. American Legion Post 2016, with the assistance of the Bell Cook Hopson Unit #337,...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
SignalsAZ

Gilbert’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Join us for Gilbert’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 10th at Gilbert Regional Park. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 PM at the park’s amphitheater and include words of tribute by special guest speakers, musical performances by local schools and military displays. This year’s event is presented by Gilbert Memorial Park.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Observer

Kevin White Memorial match held

WESTFIELD — NorthLake Family Recreation Center Inc. in Westfield recognized the tenth anniversary of the homegoing of Army Sgt. Kevin W. White with their annual Kevin White Memorial soccer match, rededication of Sgt. Kevin W. White Memorial Field, and the annual Kevin White Memorial Alumni Soccer game on September 25.
WESTFIELD, NY
localocnews.com

Honor Nation’s Troops at Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, November 11

Veterans Day is a time to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and commitment to serve and sacrifice for the common good. In honor of our veterans and in support of their families, the City of Irvine is hosting a special Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the formal garden area at Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park.
FESTIVAL
khqa.com

Dedication ceremony for Hannibal's Veterans Memorial

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A dedication ceremony for Hannibal’s Veterans Memorial and Freedom Bell , which overlooks the Mississippi River at Cardiff Hill Overlook, will held on the Saturday preceding Veteran’s Day, Nov. 6. The program will be 2 p.m. at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, which is the location of...
HANNIBAL, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Willis
brproud.com

Groundbreaking ceremony for FranU’s St. Francis Hall to be held on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The groundbreaking for St. Francis Hall will be taking place on Thursday as the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 5414 Brittany Drive. Bishop Michael G. Duca, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Governor John Bel Edwards and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
utm.edu

UT Martin and Nile University partner

UT Martin and Nile University officials announced a dual MBA-Executive MBA program agreement Oct. 13 during a Zoom call that linked the universities virtually. Nile University is in Giza City, Sheikh Zayed District, which is about 28 minutes driving distance south of Cairo, Egypt. The agreement allows Nile University students to take UT Martin’s core courses and MBA capstone course, in addition to enrolling for courses at Nile University. Students who successfully complete the curriculum will be awarded the dual degree from UT Martin’s AACSB-accredited program. AACSB is the top business-school accreditation and is achieved by only five percent of the world’s university business programs. “Our university’s reputation will be affected positively, our college’s reputation will be affected positively, and then when the AACSB peer review team comes for accreditation visit around October 2024 … this will be one of the highlights in our report,” said Dr. Ahmad Tootoonchi about the partnership’s significance. Tootoonchi is UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs dean. Pictured from the college as Nile University officials join the announcement virtually are (l to r) Dr. Christie Chen, associate professor of management; Dr. Mahmoud Haddad, professor of finance; Jenny Killebrew, MBA Program and Student Services coordinator; and Tootoonchi.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker retires from Tennessee National Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After 41 years of service, Maj. Gen. Tommy H. Baker, a Huntingdon resident, retired Sunday from the Tennessee National Guard. The Tennessee National Guard held a ceremony for Baker’s retirement at Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville. Since September 2018, Baker served as Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant General and...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Five finalists selected for next president of Dyersburg State Community College

Five finalists have been selected for the next president of Dyersburg State Community College. The finalists were selected by a Tennessee Board of Regents Search Advisory Committee to take over the position following the retirement of longtime president Karen Bowyer on December 31st. The five finalists are:. Dr. Scott Cook,...
DYERSBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Decoration Day#Commemoration#Wcmt#Vanderbilt University#Rotc#Vetsa
TheAtlantaVoice

Gamma Zeta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. to Donate $100,000 to FVSU Foundation in Honor of Chapter’s 75th Anniversary

Fort Valley, GA — During this year’s Homecoming at Fort Valley State University (FVSU), scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021, the Men of the Gamma Zeta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., College and Alumni Brothers, will be celebrating their 75th Anniversary as a Chapter on campus. The Gamma Zeta Chapter was chartered on November 11, 1946. Alpha Phi […]
FORT VALLEY, GA
laconianh.gov

Veterans Day Ceremony

Immediately following a brief Veteran's Day ceremony at Veteran's Square at 11 am on November 11, the VFW Post 1670 (at 143 Court Street) will be providing a luncheon. All members of the public are invited to attend, and the luncheon is free of charge.
FESTIVAL
thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin partners with Nile University for MBA program

UT Martin and Nile University officials have announced a dual MBA-Executive MBA program agreement. Nile University is in Giza City, Sheikh Zayed District, which is about 28 minutes driving distance south of Cairo, Egypt. The agreement allows Nile University students to take UT Martin’s core courses and MBA capstone course,...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy