UT Martin’s virtual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony to be held Friday

UT Martin and Nile University officials announced a dual MBA-Executive MBA program agreement Oct. 13 during a Zoom call that linked the universities virtually. Nile University is in Giza City, Sheikh Zayed District, which is about 28 minutes driving distance south of Cairo, Egypt. The agreement allows Nile University students to take UT Martin’s core courses and MBA capstone course, in addition to enrolling for courses at Nile University. Students who successfully complete the curriculum will be awarded the dual degree from UT Martin’s AACSB-accredited program. AACSB is the top business-school accreditation and is achieved by only five percent of the world’s university business programs. “Our university’s reputation will be affected positively, our college’s reputation will be affected positively, and then when the AACSB peer review team comes for accreditation visit around October 2024 … this will be one of the highlights in our report,” said Dr. Ahmad Tootoonchi about the partnership’s significance. Tootoonchi is UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs dean. Pictured from the college as Nile University officials join the announcement virtually are (l to r) Dr. Christie Chen, associate professor of management; Dr. Mahmoud Haddad, professor of finance; Jenny Killebrew, MBA Program and Student Services coordinator; and Tootoonchi.

MARTIN, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO