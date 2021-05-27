What Makes Coleus a Unique and Showy Tropical Plant

In the grasses along the ditch that drains to the small trout creek down the road from the family cabin grows a reminder of the summer solstice. While I’m not always there to see them in full bloom, and sometimes they’re not yet at that stage due to seasonal timings and conditions, I often look back on the find I made one chilly and damp summer while moving some shoreline weeds out to the pickup area along the road. Amidst the curls of green swamp grass, the purple-and-white bulbs of a patch of showy lady slippers stood out, their beauty hard to miss. Ornate and flowy, like many other orchid species, around this time of year, I check for the symbol that serves as a reminder of summer’s start.