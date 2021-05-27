Cancel
Gardening

What Makes Coleus a Unique and Showy Tropical Plant

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes Coleus a unique and showy tropical plant. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Coleus is a showy, upright or mounded tropical plant grown for its highly ornamental foliage. Most varieties need some shade but they lap up the heat, making them highly useful annuals where summers are long, hot and humid. Their remarkable variety in leaf colors and markings makes them useful on a number of fronts, especially in combination with other summer annuals.

