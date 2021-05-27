Cancel
John Krull column: Genius is as genius does

By John Krull
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe genius caucus of the Indiana House of Representatives got together the other day and cooked up another brilliant plan. Not satisfied with the work they already have done tossing the state into a constitutional crisis and forcing taxpayers to spend money on unnecessary litigation, 19 Republican House members decided to see if they could prolong the coronavirus pandemic, too. They sent Gov. Eric Holcomb — their fellow Republican and the man whose judgment, character and leadership they have been impugning for nearly two years — a letter urging him to prevent Indiana University from requiring students and employees to be vaccinated before they come to campus.

www.heraldbulletin.com
