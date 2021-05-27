Park Ridge Pilot's New Guinea Tribal Artifacts to be Returned

Return of World War II Cultural Items facilitated by Rep. Schakowsky and US Embassy. In the beginning phases of the Pacific War, Captain Len Happ was based at Gusap Air Base, just south of Lae, in what is now Papua New Guinea. At the time it was so remote, and the Equatorial weather so inhospitable, that it was the last known point of contact for the pioneering aviator Emilia Earhart, before her mysterious disappearance.