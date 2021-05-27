Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market to Exhibit 5.9% CAGR by 2027; Rising Implementation of Bioengineered Skin Substitutes to Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights™

Cancel
The global “diabetic foot ulcer treatment market” size is projected to showcase remarkable growth on account of the increasing prevalence of diabetes followed by a foot ulcer. A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound occurring in the sole of the feet of a diabetic person and requires immediate pressure, off-loading, infection control, and vasculature to heal. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of the market was USD 7.03 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.05 billion by the end of 2027. The market is presumed to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

www.medgadget.com
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Cynata Signs Licence Agreement With TekCyte To Advance Clinical Trial In Diabetic Foot Ulcers

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: " CYP", "Cynata", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in cell therapeutics, has today announced the execution of a worldwide exclusive licence agreement with TekCyte Pty Ltd ( TekCyte) in respect of TekCyte's wound dressing technology. Cynata has also secured an option to purchase the relevant technology outright.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Market Is Expected to Exhibit a Strong 21.9% CAGR, to Inspire a Growth up to US$ 40,188.3 Mn by 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Cloud computing, often referred to as ‘the cloud’, delivery of different services through the internet. These resources include applications and tools such as servers, data storage, networking, databases, and software. In the recent past, cloud computing has been used in various sectors including healthcare industry where it allows professionals to store and access data remotely. Moreover, it provides the great reach during the times of disaster so that the professionals can reach to the required places, it provides and holds more information at a lower cost, and clouding helps to share and store data, which helps to speed up the medical research.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Vision Care Market is Expected to Reach $ 192.85 billion by 2026; Rising Usage of Sunglasses will Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

The global vision care market size is expected to reach USD 192.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ocular diseases in emerging nations is expected to aid the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of vision care products will boost the vision care market growth in the forthcoming year. In addition, the growing cases of cataracts to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 51% of the world’s blindness is caused due to cataracts. In addition, the increasing risks of cataract incidence predominantly in developing as well as developed countries will fuel demand for vision care.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Global Sports Medicine Market Is Set To Exhibit Robust Growth Expanding At Over 7.5% CAGR between 2021 And 2031

The global Sports Medicines market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Medicines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Global Facial Injectables Market to Grow Significantly with Rising Demand from Geriatric Population, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the key factors driving the global “facial injectables” market. Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled, “Facial Injectables Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Botulinum Toxin Type A, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Particle Polymer Fillers, Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite), by Application (Wrinkle Reduction, Facelift, Lip Enhancement), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that factors such as a rise in the demand for aesthetic beauty, longevity of facial injectables, and affordable costs are projected to propel the growth of global facial injectables market. Besides these, much lesser recovery time after the procedures and a rise in the demand for aesthetic procedures from the geriatric masses contribute to the growth of market.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Hearing Aids Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4 % by 2028; Surging Demand for BTE Devices to Facilitate Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global “hearing aids market” size is expected to reach USD 11.02 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The increasing innovations in hearing technologies coupled with the trend for connected devices will have an incredible impact on the market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Hearing Aids Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 6.47 billion in 2020 and USD 6.67 billion in 2021.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Insulin Pumps Market Worth USD 8.50 Billion at 9.4% CAGR by Top Key Players and Industry Analysis, Forecast Research upto 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Insulin Pump Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Insulin Pump market expected to rise at 9.4% CAGR and reach USD 8.50 billion valuations by 2028. Insulin Pump Industry is segmented By Product Type (Pumps (Tethered Pumps, Patch Pumps, and Others), and Consumables), By Disease Indication (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Clear Aligners Market to Hit $10.04 Billion at 19.7% CAGR; CVS Health Partners with Smile Direct Club to Expand Access to Clear Aligner Therapies: Fortune Business Insights™

The global clear aligners market size is projected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. In 2020, the market size stood at USD 2.41 billion, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028”. Introduction of Advanced...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Rise of Self-Monitoring & Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Digital Diabetes Management | Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Size to surpass USD 29.43 billion by 2026: Forecast & Industry Outlook by iCognition Insights

ICognition Insights Pvt. Ltd. has published a new medical devices business vertical report titled "Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Analysis by Product (Continuous Monitoring, Self-Monitoring), by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, Online), by End User (Hospitals, Homecare Setting, Diagnostic Centre), and by Region - Forecast to 2026". The global diabetes monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 29.43 billion by 2026, registering a significant CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of self-monitoring, novel product launches, and increasing demand for health monitoring are some of the major drivers propelling the market growth. This comprehensive study on diabetes monitoring devices identifies the current revenue size of the industry along with the forecast estimation for next 06 years to 2026. The exhaustive research conducted by a team of life sciences domain experts and experienced market analysts studies the historical market scenario and evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on the segment growth and deviation analysis, enabling businesses to identify potential opportunities and gaps from these unexpected alterations. The geographic analysis at regional and country level offers in-depth insights on high growth regions, their market share and factors influencing the market development. According to the report, North America region accounted for over 42% market share in 2020.
Marketsrenewableenergyzone.com

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market to Reach $200.9 Million by 2026; Severity of the Disease Has Created the Need for Early Detection and Treatment, says Fortune Business Insights™

The “Germany pneumococcal vaccines” market size is projected to reach USD 200.9 million by the year 2026. The market will benefit from the increasing number of favorable policies across the region. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (PCV10, PCV13, and PPSV23), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 170.0 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Pneumococcal vaccines are used to prevent pneumonia in paediatrics and adults.
Businessrenewableenergyzone.com

Influenza Medication Market Worth $889.2 Million at 2.2% CAGR; Large Unmet Needs of Patient Population to Boost Market Growth in Latin America: Fortune Business Insights™

The global “influenza medication market” size is projected to reach USD 993.7 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Increasing global burden of influenza will be one of the central forces driving the growth of this market. Influenza, or the flu, is a virus that infects the human respiratory system, that is, the throat, lungs, and nose. Usually, the infection subsides on its own, but sometimes it can turn severe and even prove to be fatal. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year influenza epidemics around the globe affect around 3 million to 5 million people and cause respiratory deaths between 290,000 and 650,000. The developed nations are also bearing the impact of this deadly virus. For instance, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that since 2010, the occurrence of influenza-related illnesses in the US have been between 9 million and 45 million. In 2016-17, the CDC estimates that hospitalizations resulting from influenza alone will be around 500,000. Thus, such exponential rise in the prevalence of this infection will raise the influenza treatment market demand in the coming years. In its new report, titled “Influenza Medication Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Baloxavir marboxil, Oseltamivir phosphate, Others), By Influenza Type (Influenza A, Influenza B), By Route of Administration (Oral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, Fortune Business Insights™ states that the value of this market stood at USD 889.2 million in 2018. The report also contains:
Businessbostonnews.net

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 9,972.69 Mn at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020-2027

According to our new research study on "Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Scar Type, Product Type, and End User," the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market was valued at US$ 4,498.99 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,972.69 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2020–2027. The market growth is attributed to the advantages of laser treatment and increasing incidences of injuries. However, the unavailability of universal treatment due to associated high costs, side effects, and scanty awareness hinder the market growth.
BusinessMedagadget.com

ePharmacy Market – Online Pharmacy for Clinics, Market Growth to register a CAGR of 17.0% to succeed in US$ 244.0 Bn by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — The ePharmacies can effectively address a number of customer issues such as comprehensive information on the drugs or alternative for the prescription drug, easy access for the medicines that are otherwise hard to find, medicine records, and others. With the help of ePharmacies, consumers can order the drugs conveniently from their smartphone or computer. This can significantly help patients who are severely ill and not in a condition to go to a brick-and-mortar pharmacy.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Global Condylar Plate Fixation System Market: Increasing Fast Track FDA Approvals to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Increasing number of accidents leading to traumatic injuries is projected to surge demand for global condylar plate fixation system market in the forthcoming years. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Condylar Plate Fixation System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Straight Condylar Plate, Curved Condylar Plate), By Site (Humeral, Femoral, Mandibular, Tibial, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulance, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” developing health reimbursement, increasing demand for surgery, and rising incidence of numerous musculoskeletal injuries are expected to positively impact the global condylar plate fixation system market during the forecast period.
Marketsalmanian.org

Pressure Ulcer Prevention Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global pressure ulcer prevention market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Pressure Ulcer Prevention Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Prevention Device (CLP, Standard Foam Mattress, Alternative (Convoluted/Cubed) Foam Mattress, Gel-filled Mattress, Fiber-filled Mattress, Air-filled Mattress, others), By End User (Hospital & Clinics, Homecare Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Electronic Health Records Market Worth $39,913.16 Million at 5.4% CAGR; Higher Utilization in Healthcare Financing to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global electronic health records (EHR) market is set to gain momentum from the introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. AI not only helps clinicians in diagnosing a patient’s condition, but also recognizes historical trends of the patient. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the EHR market size stood at USD 26,200.48 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,913.16 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Heparin Market to Reach USD 11.43 Billion by 2027; Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Business, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global heparin market size is expected to reach USD 11.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as deep vein thrombosis & pulmonary embolism are expected to spur demand for heparin in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Heparin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin (UFH), and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)), By Source (Bovine, and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Stroke, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous Infusion, and Subcutaneous Injection), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 8.39 billion in 2019.
Businessonpblog.com

Growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027; C-Arm Market was valued at USD 827.27 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1060.49 Million by 2027, says Fortune Business Insights™

The U.S. “C-arms market” size is projected to reach USD 1146.1 million by the end of 2027. Technological advancements have played a massive role in the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large-scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “U.S. C-arms Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed C-arms, Mobile C-arms (Full Size c-arms, Mini C-arms), By Application (Orthopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics), 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 814 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
AgricultureMedagadget.com

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market to Surge with Increasing Prevalence of Poultry Diseases, Says Fortune Business Insights

Repeated outbreaks of poultry disease epidemics will be the key driver of the global poultry diagnostics market, shares Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Poultry Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Enzymew-linked Immunosorbent Assay, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Direct Agglutination Test, Immuno-Fluorescent Antibody Test, Others), By Disease Indication (Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Avian Pasteurellosis, Avian Encephalomyelitis, Avian Reovirus), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. Critical market analysis and an in-depth evaluation of factors that are likely to influence the market is also contained in the report.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Health Coaching Market is expected to grow at CAGR 8.9% by 2029 owing to the pandemic situation prevailing across the globe, says Absolute Markets Insights

Public health, clinical practice and employee wellness models are evolving to help individuals change their behavioral patterns to prevent and better manage disease. One rapidly emerging strategy to help individuals successfully change their health behaviors is health & wellness coaching. Factors such as diet, lifestyle and environment are some of the important factors that are critically impacting the optimal health balance. Rising number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, obesity and cancer owing to sedentary lifestyle and reduction in intake of proper diet has impacted favorably the health coaching market. It has been duly reported that less smoking, eating a plant-forward diet, and maintaining a healthy weight followed by exercise are some factors that can lead to a healthy lifestyle.