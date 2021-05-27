Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market to Exhibit 5.9% CAGR by 2027; Rising Implementation of Bioengineered Skin Substitutes to Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global “influenza medication market” size is projected to reach USD 993.7 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Increasing global burden of influenza will be one of the central forces driving the growth of this market. Influenza, or the flu, is a virus that infects the human respiratory system, that is, the throat, lungs, and nose. Usually, the infection subsides on its own, but sometimes it can turn severe and even prove to be fatal. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year influenza epidemics around the globe affect around 3 million to 5 million people and cause respiratory deaths between 290,000 and 650,000. The developed nations are also bearing the impact of this deadly virus. For instance, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that since 2010, the occurrence of influenza-related illnesses in the US have been between 9 million and 45 million. In 2016-17, the CDC estimates that hospitalizations resulting from influenza alone will be around 500,000. Thus, such exponential rise in the prevalence of this infection will raise the influenza treatment market demand in the coming years. In its new report, titled “Influenza Medication Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Baloxavir marboxil, Oseltamivir phosphate, Others), By Influenza Type (Influenza A, Influenza B), By Route of Administration (Oral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, Fortune Business Insights™ states that the value of this market stood at USD 889.2 million in 2018. The report also contains: