10 Island Vacations You Can Take Without Leaving the Country
We love jetting off to an idyllic island for the week. But the whole standing in line at customs thing? Not so much. Our solution for satisfying that sense of wanderlust that doesn’t include dealing with all the hoopla of an international trip? Well, it’s simple. Plan a low-maintenance vacation to one of these ten dreamy islands in the United States. You don’t even need an adapter doodad for your hairdryer (or a passport, for that matter).www.aol.com