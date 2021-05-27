10 Island Vacations You Can Take Without Leaving the Country

Almost 400,000 holidaymakers are due to head to Cornwall this half-term. For anyone heading south-west to join them, far from leaving the madding crowd behind, a throng of fellow visitors will be there to greet you. There’s nothing wrong with being popular of course. Plenty of us will welcome any sort of escape from the humdrum reality of pandemic Britain. But still, it’s hardly going to be a unique experience. Perhaps this summer is an opportunity to experience a different slice of Britain – and one with a bit more of a bragability factor. And where will you find that elusive, exclusive escape? On one of our great British islands.