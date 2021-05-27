The Muslim Ban Exposes the Racialization of Religion in America

The 2015 founding of the Women’s Mosque of America (WMA) in Los Angeles gave Muslim women in the U.S. something they hadn’t had access to before: the minbar, the platform from which a sermon is given. Traditionally, weekly Muslim prayer services are led by men and are mostly attended by men. (Even in 2021, a recent Pew Research survey found that only in 21% of mosques did women represent more than a quarter of attendees.) But the foregrounding of women’s voices — and leadership — at WMA is intended to invest Muslim women with control over their own spiritual development. With her forthcoming book, scholar Tazeen Ali draws on textual analysis of WMA sermons, participant observation and ethnographic interviews with congregants and preachers at the WMA to explore the dynamism of Islam and the women who interpret it, who approach the Qur’an as a tool to resist social hierarchies, build community and empower themselves. Below, Ali, who is assistant professor in the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics and a Faculty Fellow in the Center for the Humanities, gives us an early look at “Authorizing Women: Islamic Authority at the Women’s Mosque of America.”

