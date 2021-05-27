CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Muslim Ban Exposes the Racialization of Religion in America

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOn his first day in office, President Biden repealed the “Muslim Ban,” an executive order issued by Trump on January 27, 2017. This repeal was a welcome development for the hundreds of thousands of Muslims whose lives have been put on hold and families separated. And yet, it is a small...

Muslim women on the minbar

The 2015 founding of the Women’s Mosque of America (WMA) in Los Angeles gave Muslim women in the U.S. something they hadn’t had access to before: the minbar, the platform from which a sermon is given. Traditionally, weekly Muslim prayer services are led by men and are mostly attended by men. (Even in 2021, a recent Pew Research survey found that only in 21% of mosques did women represent more than a quarter of attendees.) But the foregrounding of women’s voices — and leadership — at WMA is intended to invest Muslim women with control over their own spiritual development. With her forthcoming book, scholar Tazeen Ali draws on textual analysis of WMA sermons, participant observation and ethnographic interviews with congregants and preachers at the WMA to explore the dynamism of Islam and the women who interpret it, who approach the Qur’an as a tool to resist social hierarchies, build community and empower themselves. Below, Ali, who is assistant professor in the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics and a Faculty Fellow in the Center for the Humanities, gives us an early look at “Authorizing Women: Islamic Authority at the Women’s Mosque of America.”
RELIGION
Religion and Public Life Program

The Religion and Public Life Program (RPLP) in the Social Sciences Research Institute at Rice University recently celebrated their 10th anniversary at Rice. The RPLP uses social science research on religion to build common ground for the common good through empirical studies, community engagement, and scholarly training and pedagogy. The program is currently directed by Elaine Howard Ecklund, Ph.D., the Herbert S. Autrey Chair in Social Sciences and Professor of Sociology. We talked with Elaine about the research of the program.
RELIGION
Racial Injustice in America: Where Are We Now?

A review of American systems suggests that racism persists in society, despite the refusal of some to acknowledge it. Many argue that the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor raised American consciousness regarding racial injustice. While there have been some measures taken toward improving race relations, changes...
SOCIETY
Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Opponents of Texas’ abortion ban focusing on corporate America to help fight against restrictions

UNDATED (AP) - People against Texas’ strict abortion ban are focusing on companies that gave money to the bill’s sponsors. The hope is that consumers will pressure corporate America to join in on the fight against the restrictions. The television and digital ads that started this past week highlight AT&T’s contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers.
TEXAS STATE
Biden ties legislative agenda to MLK push for racial justice

President Joe Biden on Thursday tied his legislative priorities on voting rights, police reform and climate change to Martin Luther King Jr.’s push for racial justice as he marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of the civil rights leader’s memorial on the National Mall Biden, introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris sought to reassure his supporters that he wouldn't let up the fight as he works to muscle his massive social spending bill through a divided Congress. Invoking King, Biden said the country was still working to live up to its ideals as a nation and had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Founding fathers and religion

Care should be taken when quoting the Founding Fathers regarding their religious beliefs and practice. I’m sure that, if and when these all white male property-owning politicians took a knee in prayer, they asked for protection for their right to enslave those considered to be only three-fifth human and keep their nosy wives from being able to actually participate in rights, liberties and freedoms they declared to be “self-evident”!
RELIGION
Sherman, like America, is too reluctant to learn from its racial past

On Tuesday, after more than a year of activism and 91 years of all but forgotten history, the Grayson County Commissioners Court approved the placement of a historical marker on the courthouse grounds in memory of one of the county’s most consequential events. That is good news that came much too slowly.
SHERMAN, TX
Abortion Bans, Feminism and Sexism Fuel Sally Edelstein’s Art: “Whatever We’re Exposed to Has An Impact On Us”

Award-winning collage artist and blogger Sally Edelstein calls herself a “visual anthropologist” and describes her intricate works as ”nostalgia-based.”. But don’t be fooled by the reminiscence, she warns—for despite imagery going back to both World Wars, she wants viewers to connect past to present and be attentive to the many ways that we are consciously and subliminally manipulated by advertising and social and other media.
VISUAL ART

