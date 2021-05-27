Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NuScale signs agreements at home and abroad

world-nuclear-news.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese heavy-industry engineering and manufacturing company IHI Corporation is to invest in small modular reactor developer NuScale Power and become a strategic supplier for NuScale plants under a new commercial agreement between the two companies. Separately, NuScale has announced it is working with public electric utility Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD) to explore the deployment of nuclear energy in central Washington state.

world-nuclear-news.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home And Abroad#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Technology#Electric Power#Japanese#Ihi Corporation#Nuscale Power#Jgc Holdings Corporation#Smr#The Nuscale Power Module#World Nuclear News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Related
Businessnewagebd.net

Beximco Computers sign agreement with Director General of Food

Beximco Computers Limited will lead to ensure an online food stock and market monitoring system in collaboration with Beximco Limited, Tech Mahindra Ltd, and Tech Valley Networks Ltd. They will build a unique platform for better monitoring, improved governance and management of food stocks while bringing all stakeholders together. Beximco...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

EDF reaches AGR decommissioning agreement

The UK government and EDF have agreed improved arrangements to safely and efficiently decommission Britain’s seven Advanced Gas Reactor (AGR) nuclear power plants that are scheduled to reach the end of their operational lives this decade. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the deal, which was signed yesterday, will save the UK taxpayer about GBP1 billion (USD1.4 billion), as EDF and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) forge a new partnership.
Businessthepaypers.com

Flywallet signs investment agreement with TAS

Italy-based Flywallet, a startup offering digital payments through wearable devices with biometric authentication, has signed a reserved investment agreement with Global Payment (part of TAS). Global Payment is a subsidiary of TAS Group’s mother company TAS and has entered the capital of Flywallet with a minority stake. TAS Group is...
Energy Industrytasmaniantimes.com

Agreement Signed for Proposed Green Hydrogen Plant

TasPorts enabling Tasmania’s green hydrogen future. TasPorts is at the forefront of enabling Tasmania’s green hydrogen future with the announcement today that it has signed an Option Agreement for land and operating access with Australian Fortescue Future Industries for its proposed 250 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen plant. TasPorts Chief Executive...
Industrypoandpo.com

Visegrad countries sign agreement with France on pharmaceutical industries

The ministers, who met in Krakow in southern Poland, also discussed economic reconstruction in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the countries to enact restrictions on business to curb infections. "The security of all our countries is dependent on cooperation, especially in industries that have strategic value,...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Applied UV Signs Distribution Agreement With FSG

Infection control technology company Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has announced a master distributor agreement for the United States with Facility Solutions Group (FSG), a lighting, electrical, and energy management services provider. The deal is for the SteriLumen portfolio of air and surface disinfection devices, including the Lumicide platform for...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Wildpack Signs Acquisition Agreement for Georgia USA Business

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase, through a wholly owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of CraftPac, LLC ("CraftPac"), an established aluminum can decorator for cash consideration of US$2.15 million (the "Acquisition").
Energy Industrypoandpo.com

Solomons signs electricity agreement with Australia

Improved access to to reliable electricity is a step closer in Solomon Islands after it signed an agreement with Australia. This is part of an investment of around US$45 million by Australia in the Solomons energy project, which is being implemented under the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific.
Energy Industryaltaghyeer.info

Sudan: 9 concession agreements for mining signed

On Thursday, Sudan signed “9” concession agreements for gold and copper mining with national and foreign companies. The Ministry of Minerals confirmed that its strategy aims to simplify procedures for investors, give companies incentive, and encourage modern mining. Khartoum: AlTaghyeer. Thursday in Sudan saw the Ministry of Minerals signing“9” concession...
Businessthecustomer.net

Uberall raises $115M, Signs Agreement to Acquire MomentFeed

Uberall, a global leader in ‘Near Me’ Marketing SaaS solutions announced today it received a capital investment of $115 million led by Bregal Milestone, Level Equity, United Internet and Uberall management, which will be deployed to accelerate growth in the U.S. and Canada. As part of its growth strategy Uberall...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

ESA and EU to sign partnership agreement

WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency and the European Union will sign an agreement next week governing their work on joint projects, one that the agency says will allow ESA members who are not part of the EU to participate on those projects. At a June 16 press conference, Anna...
Industrygcaptain.com

Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed Support Agreements for LNG carriers owned by Qatar-based Nakilat, owner of the world’s largest LNG carrier fleet. The agreements were signed in April this year and are valid for five years. Wärtsilä is the supplier of the LNG reliquefaction systems onboard all of the QFlex vessels covered by the agreements.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Fisker And Magna Sign Long-Term Manufacturing Agreement

Fisker Inc. today announced it signed a binding agreement supporting manufacturing with Magna International Inc. Along with the previously signed agreements on electric vehicle (EV) platform sharing and ADAS package, today’s news finalizes the framework established between the two companies beginning in Oct. 2020. Fisker and Magna also confirmed that...
Businessdallassun.com

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. Signs Agreement with Israeli Group K&K Consulting

Agreement Provides Exposure to Israeli Medicinal Cannabis Market. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / CannapharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced today it has formally executed an agreement with K&K Consulting to broaden its exposure to the medical cannabis market in Israel. Based upon current analyses, the cannabis patient numbers in Israel have reached a record high in 2020, with over 60,000 users. However, compliance issues for local producers have prevented the domestic market from supplying patients, with imports rising to avoid shortages to meet the rising demand.
BusinessAdvanced Television

TiVo, NCC sign Master Services Agreement

Entertainment technologist TiVo has signed a Master Services Agreement with US cable industry body the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), which operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organisation. This concerns the newly-acquired MobiTV assets with the NCTC and its member companies, giving NCTC members the opportunity to...
Plano, TXchemengonline.com

Aemetis signs $200-million low-carbon biofuels offtake agreement with Murex

Aemetis, Inc. (Cupertino, Calif.) signed a biofuels offtake agreement with international renewable fuels supplier Murex, LLC for an estimated $200 million of low-carbon biofuels to be delivered during 2021 to 2023. Founded 30 years ago and based in Plano, Texas, Murex is a renewable fuels terminal, marketing, logistics, and supply...
Businessarabianaerospace.aero

Joramco and VD Gulf sign MRO framework agreement

An East-West framework agreement signed at MRO Middle East between two leading independent organisations may be a taste of things to come in the region’s MRO community. Amman-based Joramco and VD Gulf (UAE) of Sharjah signed the MRO cooperation agreement on the opening morning of the two-day live show, which opened today in Dubai.
Trafficrailwaypro.com

RZD and STM sign agreement for 200 diesel locomotives

Sinara Transport Machines Holding (STM) and the Russian Railways signed a contract for the supply of 200 2TE5A freight diesel locomotives which will be delivered until 2031. The contract also includes the provisioning of subsequent maintenance services and repair during their life cycle. The two-sectioned diesel locomotives will be designed...
Energy Industryfreightwaves.com

Amazon ramps up renewable energy investments

With 10 gigawatts of renewable energy globally, Amazon just became the “largest corporate buyer of renewable energy” in the U.S. and the world. In a race to get to net-zero emissions, meet sustainability targets and move away from fossil fuels, Amazon is on its way to meet its goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025.
Businessnaval-technology.com

Babcock signs tripartite agreement to enhance Ukrainian Navy

Engineering services company Babcock International has signed a tripartite memorandum of implementation (MoI) with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the UK Government. The MoI was signed onboard HMS Defender in Odesa as part of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) deployment. Building on the agreement signed in October last...