NuScale signs agreements at home and abroad
Japanese heavy-industry engineering and manufacturing company IHI Corporation is to invest in small modular reactor developer NuScale Power and become a strategic supplier for NuScale plants under a new commercial agreement between the two companies. Separately, NuScale has announced it is working with public electric utility Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD) to explore the deployment of nuclear energy in central Washington state.world-nuclear-news.org