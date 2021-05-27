NuScale signs agreements at home and abroad

Agreement Provides Exposure to Israeli Medicinal Cannabis Market. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / CannapharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced today it has formally executed an agreement with K&K Consulting to broaden its exposure to the medical cannabis market in Israel. Based upon current analyses, the cannabis patient numbers in Israel have reached a record high in 2020, with over 60,000 users. However, compliance issues for local producers have prevented the domestic market from supplying patients, with imports rising to avoid shortages to meet the rising demand.