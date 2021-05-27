Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office Bombs That Are Still Worth Seeing

By Joe Robberson
Zimbio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term "box office bomb" has a negative connotation that doesn't always tell the full story. We are a nation that's made stars of the Kardashians, after all. Quality films are often taken for granted at the theater. It takes a lot of luck for a movie to be a smash hit and it's no science. Here, we've found some movies that missed at the box office but shouldn't have. They are the underdogs, the cult favorites, the "bombs" that became anything but.

www.zimbio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fincher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Office Bomb#Home Movie#Movies In Theaters#Smash#Movie Theaters#Fight Club#Fight Club#Columbia Shawshank#Movie History#Pulp Fiction#Home Release#Shawshank Redemption#Quality Films#Steam#Luck#Stars#Director David Fincher#Younger Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesBox Office Mojo

Domestic Box Office For June 1990

RankRelease GrossTheatersTotal GrossRelease DateDistributor. 2Dick Tracy$63,088,7112,332$103,738,726Jun 15Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. 3Another 48 Hrs.$56,119,7672,721$80,818,974Jun 8Paramount Pictures. 4Back to the Future Part III$40,273,1502,070$87,727,583May 25Universal Pictures. 5Gremlins 2: The New Batch$26,808,3182,155$41,482,207Jun 15Warner Bros. 6Pretty Woman$25,443,3851,811$178,406,268Mar 23Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. 7Bird on a Wire$25,322,1522,008$70,978,012May 18Universal Pictures. 8RoboCop 2$22,133,1081,806$45,681,173Jun 22Orion Pictures. 9Teenage Mutant...
Moviesyournewsnet.com

‘A Quiet Place’ Roars at Box Office

The Box- Office is coming back and rebounding quick from the pandemic shutdown. Many productions were put on pause and movie theaters remained dark for months. But this weekend, the numbers are in and "A quite place Part II"... opened to a pandemic best. with 48.4 million, according to studio...
MoviesBay News 9

'The Conjuring' tops weekend box office

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" burst into the top spot of the North American box office this weekend, grossing $24.010 million, according to movie industry estimates released Sunday by Comscore. The Warner Brothers' horror film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson unseated another...
Movieswopular.com

A Quiet Place 2 And The Conjuring 3 Prove Horror Is Still Big At The Box Office

The horror sequels were neck and neck for the number one spot at the weekend box office. Friday Box Office: ‘Conjuring 3’ Tops ‘Quiet Place 2 With $10M. and New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was the top movie at the domestic box office on Friday. The $39 million, R-rated horror sequel ... of A Quiet Place Part II.
MoviesGephardt Daily

‘Conjuring’ tops North American box office with $24M

June 6 (UPI) — “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. The demonic-possession picture starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson is also streaming on HBO Max. Coming in at No. 2...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Fueling box office rebound, 'Quiet Place' opens with $58.5M

NEW YORK -- Moviegoing increasingly looks like it didn't die during the pandemic. It just went into hibernation. John Krasinski's thriller sequel 'œA Quiet Place Part II' opened over the Memorial Day weekend to a pandemic-best $48.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Including the Monday holiday, the studio forecasts the film will gross $58.5 million in North America. It added another $22 million in ticket sales overseas.
Moviesyournewsnet.com

Entertainment with Eden: Box Office Report

Hi, I’m Eden Lane here with today’s Entertainment Report. Are movie theaters on the road to recovery after a year of pandemic closures? Well this is the biggest weekend at the box office since March 2020 so it could really be there beginning of the comeback for US Cinemas. Spiral...
Moviesdisneydining.com

‘Cruella’ Debuts With $27 Million at The Box Office

Disney’s newest live-action film Cruella tells the story of how this evil villain came to be. Fans have rushed to the theatres to see this film as it hit high numbers at the Box Office over the weekend. Cruella grossed $21.3 million, Disney said, and an estimated $26.4 million over...
Movieswhatzup.com

Memorial Day box office starts to float

From left, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which was the No. 1 movie in theaters this part weekend. This year’s Memorial Day Weekend box office was up 41,000 percent over last year’s. That is not a typo. While most weekends...
Movieshollywood-elsewhere.com

“In The Heights” Is Box-Office Shortfaller

Forbes‘ Scott Mendelson is calling In The Heights “the first real heartbreaker of the summer.”. And that statement was based upon estimates of “a frankly mediocre $5 million Friday” and “an over/under $15 million weekend launch.” Except Variety is now reporting that Heights earned a piddly $4.9 million on Friday with an expected weekend tally of “just under $13 million“…I’m sorry but there’s a word for this, and the word is “bust.”
MoviesNewsday

Tepid debut for 'In the Heights' at weekend box office

Just when a party was poised to break out in movie theaters, the below-expectation debut of "In the Heights" dampened Hollywood's hopes of a swift or smooth recovery at the summer box office. Jon M. Chu's exuberant adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical opened with a modest $11.4 million, according...
Moviesimdb.com

‘In the Heights’ Box Office Will Be a Key Moment for Theaters

“In the Heights” (Warner Bros.) likely won’t be one of the biggest openings of the year. It is expected to rank #1 this weekend ahead of Sony’s “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” with at the high end perhaps around where “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” landed last weekend ($24.1 million). But how well it does will provide important clues as to which audiences are returning and raise possibilities for a wider set of movies getting traction.
MoviesKTVZ

‘In the Heights’ notches a lackluster box office opening

“In the Heights” did not reach the box office heights some thought it would. The film, which is based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning 2008 musical and immerses viewers in New York’s vibrant Washington Heights neighborhood, brought in an estimated $11.4 million for its opening in North America this weekend, according to the film’s studio Warner Bros. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)
MoviesColumbian

7 of the best movies by crowd-pleaser Spielberg

Right off the bat, Steven Spielberg was a crowd-pleaser. He grew up making elaborate home movies and sneaked onto movie sets as a kid, which must have given him enough familiarity to excel the minute he settled into his first director’s chair. I haven’t seen all of the TV episodes he directed, starting with a “Marcus Welby, M.D.” when he was 22. But his “Columbo,” which aired in 1971 when he was 24, remains one of the best episodes of that classic series. “Duel,” a thriller from the same year, would be on this list of his best movies if it hadn’t debuted on TV.
Paramount, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘In the Heights’ Underwhelms at Box Office With $11.4 Million Debut

The box office resurgence that began on Memorial Day weekend is wearing off as Warner Bros.’ “In The Heights” has fallen well short of expectations with an $11.4 million opening from 3,456 screens as it has opened simultaneously on HBO Max, losing the No. 1 spot at the box office to the third weekend of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place — Part II.”
Moviespurewow.com

The New #5 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Sci-Fi Thriller

This superhero drama, Sleight, is making a comeback on Netflix, and we can see why. If the title sounds familiar, it’s probably because Sleight originally premiered back in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters one year later. The film just recently claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, ranking at number five behind The Woman in the Window, I Am All Girls, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Jungle Beat: The Movie.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Creepy Vince Vaughn Movie Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Vince Vaughn will always be best known for his work in the comedy genre, which is to be expected when he’s appeared in a number of critical and commercial hits over the years including his breakout turn in Swingers, Old School, Dodgeball, Anchorman, Wedding Crashers and many more, but he did attempt to broaden his horizons on several occasions during the apex of his popularity.