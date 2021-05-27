Box Office Bombs That Are Still Worth Seeing

Right off the bat, Steven Spielberg was a crowd-pleaser. He grew up making elaborate home movies and sneaked onto movie sets as a kid, which must have given him enough familiarity to excel the minute he settled into his first director’s chair. I haven’t seen all of the TV episodes he directed, starting with a “Marcus Welby, M.D.” when he was 22. But his “Columbo,” which aired in 1971 when he was 24, remains one of the best episodes of that classic series. “Duel,” a thriller from the same year, would be on this list of his best movies if it hadn’t debuted on TV.