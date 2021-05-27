CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Black in Marine Science is building a community

upenn.edu
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCamille Gaynus had long felt at home in the water, and her parents passed on a love of nature as well. But her career path in marine science truly crystallized while she was underwater in Indonesia the summer before her senior year of college. SCUBA diving in one of the most...

penntoday.upenn.edu

Daily Free Press

Innovation center opens as an ‘intellectual home’ for BU social sciences community

After two years of preparation, Boston University’s Center for Innovation in Social Sciences is finally getting off the ground. The CISS —an “intellectual home” at BU for students and faculty researching social sciences, according to its website — launched on Sept. 1, said Deborah Carr, professor of sociology and the inaugural director of the CISS.
BOSTON, MA
WDIO-TV

Hibbing Community College holds building dedication ceremony

Hibbing Community College celebrated new names for buildings and common spaces during a ceremony Friday evening. The renaming process began with the college seeking nominations from community members, students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Instead of naming building by letter, the college wanted to assign more meaningful names to better reflect...
HIBBING, MN
holtvilletribune.com

Scripps Family Donates $6M Toward New Marine Science Research Facility

University of California, San Diego announced the gift of $6 million from members of the Scripps family to support a new facility dedicated to research, discovery and education in the field of marine biodiversity and conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The Marine Conservation and Technology Facility, currently under construction...
SAN DIEGO, CA
upenn.edu

SEAS Data Science Building to be Named Amy Gutmann Hall

On Friday, October 1, 2021, the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Science held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new data science building and unveiled the building’s official name, Amy Gutmann Hall, honoring Penn’s President. Amy Gutmann is the eighth and longest-serving President in Penn’s history, leading the University since 2004; her term will conclude at the end of this academic year.
PENN, PA
Valley News

Smithsonian Science Education Center launches new Sustainable Communities guide for youth

WASHINGTON – The Smithsonian Science Education Center has developed “Sustainable Communities! How will we help our community thrive?” a new community research guide for youth ages 8-17. The guide, which is based on the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, aims to help young people explore how they can make a difference in their communities through topics such as inclusion, urban planning, housing, transportation, resource use and waste. Throughout the guide, young people are introduced to a wide variety of perspectives, develop research skills and learn from real scientists from around the globe, while discovering the value of their existing knowledge and feelings about their communities. They are guided to understand different aspects of sustainable communities through scient.
KIDS
Victoria Advocate

UHV unveils new STEM building, announces new science school

Despite the gloomy weather, the mood was cheerful at the University of Houston-Victoria Thursday afternoon. Dozens of people shuffled inside UHV’s newest, state-of-the-art science, technology, engineering and mathematics building to escape the dreary sky and oppressive humidity outside. Through the new building’s clear glass walls, onlookers could be seen milling about. Some sat, some stood and others perched on the stairs to watch as university officials snipped through a ribbon with oversized scissors and made a special announcement about the university’s future.
VICTORIA, TX
Connecticut Post

Fairfield schools add Black and Latino studies course, new science option

FAIRFIELD — The school district has introduced two new courses for high school students for the next school year. The new courses are environmental chemistry and an African American, Black, Puerto Rican and Latino studies class. School officials said that the environmental chemistry class provides an opportunity to provided the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
kion546.com

Salinas Community Science Workshop gives kids hands-on engineering experience

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A workshop dedicated to teaching kids in the Alisal area about science and engineering had its grand opening Saturday. The Salinas Community Science Workshop offers afterschool programs to El Sausal Middle School students and is also active in various elementary schools. The workshop allows kids to undertake...
SALINAS, CA
nmu.edu

West Science Building Name Change Considered

NMU Interim President Kerri Schuiling has convened a campus work group to consider a recommendation to rename the Luther West Science Building, based on information that has come to light about the late biology professor's association with the national eugenics movement during the early 1900s. In an email to faculty...
MARQUETTE, MI
wavemagazineonline.com

JU honors deep-sea geographer with Marine Science Pioneer Award

The Jacksonville University Marine Science Research Institute recognizes Chief Scientist Dr. Dawn Wright as the 2021 Marine Science Pioneer awardee. Each year the Institute selects a forerunner in the field of marine science whose research and dedication to life-learning has shaped and inspired advancements in the world around us. Past winners have included deep sea archeologist Bob Ballard, who is most famously known for the discoveries of the wreck of the RMS Titanic in 1985; Chris Fischer, founder of OCEARCH and expedition leader on shark tracking and apex predators; and Edie Widder, co-founder of the Ocean Research and Conservation Association and the first researcher to film Giant Squid.
SCIENCE
Peninsula Daily News

Marine science center seeks new director

PORT TOWNSEND — In the wake of the announcement by Janine Boire, Port Townsend Marine Science Center executive director, that she’ll step down in March, the search is already underway for her successor. Boire, who has headed the nonprofit center at Fort Worden State Park for eight years, gave thanks...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Victoria Advocate

Girl Scout builds space for community during pandemic

Carsynn Shilinga, 16, worked tirelessly for weeks through the summer heat to erect a brand new outdoor gathering space for the community at Son Valley Ranch as part of her Girl Scouts Gold Award project. During the months of construction, she would come out to the ranch two to three...
PUBLIC HEALTH
madison

UW-Madison receives $20 million donation for new Letters & Science building

With significant financial support from Marv and Jeff Levy, two brothers and alumni at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the George L. Mosse Humanities building will soon be called Irving and Dorothy Levy Hall. Though Marv graduated in 1968, a year before the humanities building opened, he and his brother recently...
MADISON, WI
Monterey County Herald

Marine science program renewed at CSU Monterey Bay

SEASIDE — Thanks to funding from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, CSU Monterey Bay will continue its work in diversifying and advancing the field of marine science as part of NOAA’s Center for Coastal and Marine Ecosystems program for the next five years. The renewed program includes a nearly doubled...
EDUCATION
Recorder

NMH opens its ‘greenest’ building as new science center

GILL — Students at Northfield Mount Hermon School attended their first math and science classes in the new Gilder Center on Monday. The 42,000-square-foot, $30 million building is the new home for NMH’s math and science departments, as well as the most environmentally friendly building on campus. According to an...
GILL, MA
The News-Gazette

UI leaders talk buildings, billions and Black enrollment

URBANA — The University of Illinois’ chancellor and president shared the same highlight from their first quarter of the semester. “I can tell you I've never cut so many ribbons in my 43 years in higher education,” Chancellor Robert Jones said. According to President Tim Killeen, the trio of himself,...
URBANA, IL
EurekAlert

Climate change will alter functioning of marine microbial communities, study shows

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. A study by an international group of researchers shows that interaction between communities of plankton – microorganisms that live at the bottom of the food chain in the oceans and supply most of the planet’s oxygen – will be affected by climate change in different ways depending on location.
ENVIRONMENT
Sequim Gazette

Port Townsend Marine Science Center presents Stopps award

This has been a difficult time for Connie Gallant. Her mate of 50 years, JD, died Sept. 2. “He was my cheerleader. We shared everything,” said Gallant. So it was bittersweet, she said this week, to receive news she’d won the 2021 Eleanor Stopps Environmental Leadership Award. Stopps — “a...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA

