Taylor Wimpey facing additional repairs costs for London block - report

Source: https://www.scottishconstructionnow.com/category/news. Taylor Wimpey West Scotland has secured detailed planning permission (an Approval of Matters Specified in Conditions) from South Lanarkshire Council for the provision of 227 private new homes through the development of land off Jackton Road, on the western edge of East Kilbride, which forms part of the East Kilbride Community Growth Area (EKCGA).Planning Permission in Principle (PPP) has already been secured for this development, and Taylor Wimpey’s AMSC planning consent sets out its detailed plans for housing mix, landscaping and building materials.Amble Court, Jacktonhall will include a mix of two and three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached, as well as three and four-bedroom detached homes. The development has also been designed to create a sense of place and maximises the latest Scottish Government Planning Policy for Designing Streets and will benefit from the delivery of key infrastructure as part of the masterplan vision for the area such as new roads, which are already under construction, as well as a new primary school and retail.New footpaths will be provided to connect with the proposed infrastructrure and existing local footpath network allowing residents to enjoy the development’s tranquil setting. New landscaping to the north and south of the development aims to maximise and retain views to and from the existing countryside.