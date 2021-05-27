Cancel
Taylor Wimpey facing additional repairs costs for London block - report

By Michele Maatouk
 28 days ago

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey is reportedly covering repair costs for a defective London housing block that are in addition to provisions it has already made for potentially unsafe legacy developments following the Grenfell cladding scandal.

Real Estatekdal610.com

UK’s Crest Nicholson swings to profit as govt incentives spur home demand

(Reuters) -British homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc swung to a half-year profit and reinstated its dividend on Thursday, benefiting from higher demand as buyers took advantage of government incentives and sought bigger houses better suited to remote working. Government incentives such as a tax-break extension and a mortgage guarantee scheme,...
Economywincountry.com

Britain’s Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

(Reuters) – Housebuilder Persimmon and insurer Aviva have agreed to measures suggested by Britain’s competition regulator as part of its long-running investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents. Aviva will remove “unfair” ground rent terms and repay owners whose rents were doubled, while Persimmon will offer...
EconomyThe Guardian

Persimmon and Aviva to refund leaseholders after UK rent inquiry

Thousands of leaseholders will be refunded unfair ground rents and allowed to buy the freehold of their property at a discounted price after a crackdown on property developers by the competition watchdog. Persimmon Homes and Aviva have agreed to offer the refunds after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) uncovered...
Businesswibqam.com

Britain’s Lloyds axes further 44 branches

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is closing 44 bank branches across England and Wales this year, as lenders across the industry ramp up cost-cutting. Banks have stepped up branch closures after many paused restructuring for much of last year to focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lloyds confirmed...
EconomyShareCast

Berkeley dismisses shift from London as FY profits rise on strong demand

Housebuilder Berkeley reported a rise in annual profits driven by sales of new homes in London and the South East and government support initiatives during the Covid pandemic. Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4,745.00p. 09:30 24/06/21. 2.73%. 126.00p. 7,097.94. 09:30 24/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,066.59. 09:30 24/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,049.70. 09:30 24/06/21.
Constructionukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Taylor Wimpey secures detailed consent for East Kilbride development

Source: https://www.scottishconstructionnow.com/category/news. Taylor Wimpey West Scotland has secured detailed planning permission (an Approval of Matters Specified in Conditions) from South Lanarkshire Council for the provision of 227 private new homes through the development of land off Jackton Road, on the western edge of East Kilbride, which forms part of the East Kilbride Community Growth Area (EKCGA).Planning Permission in Principle (PPP) has already been secured for this development, and Taylor Wimpey’s AMSC planning consent sets out its detailed plans for housing mix, landscaping and building materials.Amble Court, Jacktonhall will include a mix of two and three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached, as well as three and four-bedroom detached homes. The development has also been designed to create a sense of place and maximises the latest Scottish Government Planning Policy for Designing Streets and will benefit from the delivery of key infrastructure as part of the masterplan vision for the area such as new roads, which are already under construction, as well as a new primary school and retail.New footpaths will be provided to connect with the proposed infrastructrure and existing local footpath network allowing residents to enjoy the development’s tranquil setting. New landscaping to the north and south of the development aims to maximise and retain views to and from the existing countryside.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Taylor Wimpey Non-Executive Gadhia buys first shares

Taylor Wimpey PLC - FTSE 100 housebuilder, headquartered in High Wycombe - Says Non Executive Director Jitesh Gadhia buys 30,000 shares at 165.309 pence each on Thursday, in a deal worth GBP49,500. The purchase is Gadhia's only holding after joining the board in March. Current stock price: 164.67p. Year-to-date change:...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Taylor Wimpey Share News

IN BRIEF: Taylor Wimpey Non-Executive Gadhia buys first shares. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Housebuilders and miners bookend FTSE 100. LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 outperforms as UK housebuilders rally. BROKER RATINGS: Goldman Sachs starts Aviva and Legal & General at Buy. (For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson swings to half-year profit

June 24 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a swing to a half-year profit, benefiting from higher demand as buyers took advantage of government incentives and sought bigger houses better suited to remote working. Pre-tax profit for the six months ended April 30, 2021 was...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

British companies are being gobbled up in dubious takeovers – the public won’t stand for it much longer

Is Britain too much of a soft touch when it comes to the ease with which quality companies here are allowed to fall prey to dubious looking takeover bids?It’s a question that’s come around again thanks to the cynical and opportunistic bid for Morrisons by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which has rapidly moved from the business pages to the front pages and from the City of London to the City of Westminster.Already, there’s talk of MPs intervening. The Business Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee is reportedly seeking vague “assurances” over jobs, which history suggests will do about...
Economymemeorandum.com

Reuters seeks a cybersecurity reporter in London

Reuters News is seeking an experienced journalist to join our global cybersecurity reporting team. This position is likely to be based in London, though other locations in the region may be considered. In recent years hacking has emerged as a major national security and law-enforcement issue affecting governments, businesses and...
EconomyThe Independent

Aviva and Persimmon agree to leasehold changes amid watchdog probe

Thousands of homeowners are set to benefit after investor Aviva and housebuilder Persimmon Homes agreed to “landmark” commitments on leaseholds as part of the competition watchdog’s investigation into unfair practices in the sector. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Aviva – which invested in freeholds from developers – has...
EconomyTelegraph

Watchdog forces action on leaseholds

Thousands of homeowners are set to benefit after investor Aviva and housebuilder Persimmon Homes agreed to "landmark" commitments on leaseholds as part of the competition watchdog's investigation into unfair practices in the sector. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Aviva - which invested in freeholds from developers - has...
U.K.theloadstar.com

UK driver shortage 'tops 100,000' – not helped by delays at testing stations

UK hauliers are struggling to get prospective drivers qualified, as the RHA this week revised its driver shortage estimate from 70,000 to 100,000. One haulier said they had more than 40 prospective drivers waiting to start work, but delays across the country’s testing stations were preventing drivers getting qualified to get on the road.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Mitie Regulatory News (MTO)

Mitie Group plc (the "Company") - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons. The Company announces the following transaction in its Ordinary Shares of 2.5p each. On 17 June 2021, Phil Bentley was granted a conditional award in the Company pursuant to the Mitie...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Charles gave Harry and Meghan ‘substantial sum’ despite their claim to be financially cut off

The Prince of Wales helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a “substantial sum” of money after they quit as working royals, despite Harry claiming his family “literally cut me off financially”.Accounts show Charles continued to fund the Sussexes until the summer of 2020, with a senior Clarence House spokesperson saying he allocated them the generous amount of money.However, the duke told Oprah Winfrey he stopped getting financial support from his family in the first quarter of that year.Funding for both Charles’s sons - the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge - and their families contributed to a £4.5 million...
Constructionukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Construction work begins at Taylor Wimpeys next development in BroomhousePublished 14 June 2021

Source: https://www.scottishconstructionnow.com/category/news. Taylor Wimpey West Scotland has started work for its development of 96 new homes at its existing development on land off Muirhead Road in Broomhouse on the outskirts of Glasgow.The next phase will comprise a range of two, three and four-bedroom styles of homes and follows seven previous developments at the site of the former Glasgow Zoo.The development will continue to contribute towards a range of community benefits, which will be delivered as part of the wider Ellismuir masterplan for the area. This ensures that contributions are made to the Broomhouse, Baillieston and Carmyle Community Growth Funds.These funds will contribute to an indoor and outdoor sports hub, a potential new road bridge over the railway line connecting Bredisholm Road to the north, the provision of a new library or contributions towards improving existing facilities, as well as car parking at Baillieston station.As construction gets underway, the homebuilder is also keen to promote the dangers associated with children playing near any construction site.
Carbon County, PATimes News

Carbon OKs study; firm to look at cost of upgrades, repairs

The Carbon County Commissioners agreed Thursday to move forward with a feasibility study regarding the Carbon County Courthouse renovation project. Boyle Construction Management has been retained to complete the study. The company will charge its standard rates, which vary for $30 to $150 per hour, depending on the work, plus material costs. MKSD Architects, at a cost of $9,500, and Snyder Hoffman Associates, $4,440, will assist in the study.
Marketscoingeek.com

Indian traders could face additional 2% tax for trading in overseas exchanges

Indian digital currency traders may have to pay some extra tax for trading on overseas exchanges. According to tax experts in the Asian country, services from offshore platforms incur a 2% extra tax, and this could be applied even to digital currencies. This comes at a time when the entire industry is unsure about its future, with the government giving mixed signals over its next move.