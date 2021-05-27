THE MOST READ

FTSE 100 struggles to get back above key trendline. BoE hawkishness could hinder FTSE performance in short-term. The FTSE 100 is struggling to regain its footing above 7,000 after last week’s pullback. A more hawkish Federal Reserve was the main reason for the equity selloff seen on Friday, which saw the UK index dip below 6,950 for the first time since May 19th. This pullback also meant the FTSE 100 broke some significant levels, which is making it harder for buyers to bring its rice higher again. The most important breach was the index dropping below the ascending trendline which had been in place since February 1st. Whilst it isn’t the first time the FTSE 100 has traded below this line, it is the first time it has dropped below for more than one session, meaning it is now acting as resistance for buyers.