THE MOST READ

 30 days ago

Friday preview: US personal income and spending, euro area data in focus. Financial markets' focus at the end of the week will be on a slew of economic data due out in the US and euro area. Europe close: Stocks mostly higher, boosted by US economic data. European shares finished...

www.sharecast.com
Economy

Business news in brief

NEW YORK — All 23 of the nation’s biggest banks are healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, releasing the results from its latest “stress tests.” It gives the banks the green light to resume paying out dividends to investors and buying back their stock.
Stocks

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
Stocks

FTSE 100 Outlook: Trendline Support Becomes Resistance as Momentum Shifts

FTSE 100 struggles to get back above key trendline. BoE hawkishness could hinder FTSE performance in short-term. The FTSE 100 is struggling to regain its footing above 7,000 after last week’s pullback. A more hawkish Federal Reserve was the main reason for the equity selloff seen on Friday, which saw the UK index dip below 6,950 for the first time since May 19th. This pullback also meant the FTSE 100 broke some significant levels, which is making it harder for buyers to bring its rice higher again. The most important breach was the index dropping below the ascending trendline which had been in place since February 1st. Whilst it isn’t the first time the FTSE 100 has traded below this line, it is the first time it has dropped below for more than one session, meaning it is now acting as resistance for buyers.
Business

US data confirms rapid 6.4% growth in first quarter

A final estimate of first quarter growth confirmed the US economy expanded by a rapid 6.4 percent annualized in the period from January to March of this year, the government said Thursday. The figure was unchanged from the initial estimate in late April, the Commerce Department said, and represents the...
Markets

Forex Today: Yellen States Inflation Will Revert to Normal in 2022

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Congress yesterday and amplified the Fed’s case that the current high U.S. inflation rate is transitory and will revert to a more normal level in 2022. U.S. stock markets are holding up very close to record highs so the reassurance seems to be working, assuming that expectations of persistent inflation would dampen stock valuations.
Economy

Article 7 and Bitcoin’s Latin American Coup

When I first heard that El Salvador had passed its Bitcoin Law on June 9, I was astonished. It never occurred to me that any national government would embrace bitcoin and make it an official medium of exchange. As a longtime advocate of what F.A. Hayek, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, called “choice in currency,” I welcomed any nation’s attempt to let bitcoin compete on a level playing field with its existing, official money.
Business

US Dollar (USD) Price Outlook: Friday's US Inflation Data to Determine Next Move

The US Dollar index will likely trade sideways ahead of Friday’s core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data for May. Often described as the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation, this has arguably taken over as the most important data point of the month as economists, analysts and traders focus on rising prices as the global economy expands.
UEFA

Last week’s most read RTIH retail technology articles

These are the retail systems articles that caught your fancy during the past seven days, including Carrefour Group, Netflix, Amazon and The Very Group. Carrefour Group enlists Criteo, Google, LiveRamp for Carrefour Links launch. Carrefour Group has unveiled a new data and retail media strategy with the launch of its...
Real Estate

Large US banks can handle economic downturn: Fed

The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements in...
Economy

Americans are on the cusp of another borrowing binge

Investors are concerned the U.S. is headed for a repeat of the lackluster economic expansion of the prior decade - that once the country gets past reopening pains, it will resume the same modest-but-steady growth that was interrupted by the pandemic. The plunge in 30-year Treasury yields last week after a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve only heightened the sentiment.
Business

Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700

Bitcoin (₿) is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. Bitcoin traded lower on Friday as the price struggled near the $35,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency was trading around $32,000 at press time and is down about 8% over the past 24 hours. Some analysts expect continued weakness into the weekend as a volatile month nears its end.
Business

Wage increases and inflation worries

Inflation concerns have dominated the wall of worry investors have been climbing. Federal Reserve officials have been working hard to tamp down talk of the trend of higher prices anchoring in the economy. The focus will fall on working and wages in the week ahead with the release of the...
Denver, CO
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Stocks

The Stock Market's Still In Awe Of the View In Front Of It

Your author was on vacation last week when the Federal Reserve reportedly shocked the market with its latest economic and interest rate projections. Out was a belief that the first rate hike wouldn't come until 2024 and in was the idea that there could possibly be two rate hikes in 2023. Out was the projection that the PCE inflation rate would be 2.4% in 2021 and in was the projection that it will be 3.4%.
Military

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Business

Global Markets: High U.S. inflation to remain for years

WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – Bank of America’s top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday that the bank expects inflation in the United States to remain elevated for two to four years, which contradicts the Federal Reserve’s assertion that high inflation would be temporary. Hartnett believes inflation would remain at two to four per cent over that time period, but it has annualized at an eight per cent rate so far in 2021.
Economy

All big banks pass latest Federal Reserve 'stress tests'

NEW YORK (AP) — All 23 of the nation’s biggest banks are healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, releasing the results from its latest “stress tests." It gives the banks the green light to start paying out dividends to investors and start buying back their stock. This year’s harshest test, known as the “severely adverse scenario,” involved a hypothetical global recession lasting from late 2020 to September 2022, causing the U.S. economy to contract 4%. Unemployment would jump to 10.75%, and stock prices would fall 55%. Even under this scenario, all banks would have enough capital to continue to operate with room to spare.