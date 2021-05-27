Cancel
Restore trading continues 'progressive' recovery

By Josh White
ShareCast
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation and data management company Restore said on Wednesday that trading for the four months to 30 April was in line with the board's expectations, with activity levels continuing to “progressively” recover. 6,185.34. 16:20 28/05/21. n/a. n/a. 1,256.11. 16:20 28/05/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm, which was holding its annual...

BusinessShareCast

UK economic recovery continues but inflationary pressures build - PMI

The UK’s economic recovery continued in June, research published on Wednesday showed, prompting a record hike in employment, but inflationary pressures gathered pace. The IHS Markit flash UK composite output index was 61.7 in June. That was down on May’s final reading of 62.9, and was marginally below consensus for 61.5. But it remains among the fastest rates of expansion seen since the series began in January 1998.
EconomySports Business Journal

CFP continues to make progress on 12-team expansion plan

CFP's Board of Managers, the group with authority over any changes, has been largely supportive of a 12-team format GETTY IMAGES The CFP Management Committee will meet again tomorrow in Dallas, alongside the Board of Managers, and it is likely the board will "essentially give a go-ahead to co...
Video GamesShareCast

Sumo Group trading in line as its continues to expand

Sumo Group updated the market on its trading on Thursday, reporting that the global video games market remained “strong”, and that it was performing in line with its expectations for the year-to-date. 6,065.73. 16:30 17/06/21. n/a. n/a. 6,568.94. 16:30 17/06/21. n/a. n/a. 1,241.37. 16:30 17/06/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm,...
Stafford, TXFort Bend Star

Steady progress continues at The Grid development in Stafford

Despite the coronavirus pandemic changing life for many businesses, progress on The Grid development in Stafford continues, with crews expected to break ground on another 350 apartment units before the end of the year, according to developers behind the project. “When it’s finished, it will be over 1,000 units of...
Markets101 WIXX

Citi CFO Mason warns of mixed year for bank even as recovery continues

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc’s finance chief Mark Mason on Tuesday predicted a strong economic recovery this year as more people get vaccinated, but cautioned that may not translate into better profits for the bank because of a slowdown in institutional businesses and higher expenses. “It’s been a consumer-led recovery,” the...
Energy IndustryShareCast

Inspirit Energy makes progress with heat recovery technology

Waste heat recovery and combined heat and power technology company Inspirit Energy updated the market on its operations on Monday, reporting that as Covid-19 restrictions eased in recent months, it had been working with its engineering partners on the “fine details” of the new waste heat recovery (WHR) system for application on the Volvo marine engine.
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

EIA: Energy Consumption Rises as Recovery Continues

The price of crude oil continued to rise this week surpassing $70 as the economies of the world break out of a recession created by Covid-19. Although some uncertainty remains concerning global economic recovery, the U.S. economy will rise throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at the Department of Energy.
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

North American rail traffic pandemic recovery continues

U.S. rail traffic for the week ending June 19 climbed 12.5% to 514,112 carloads and intermodal units compared with the same week last year, according to Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Total carloads for the week were 232,144 carloads, up 15.1%, while intermodal volume was 281,968 containers and trailers,...
Small BusinessStamford Advocate

BluSky Restoration Holds Trade Partner Appreciation Events Nationwide

Events demonstrate company appreciation for, and commitment to, its partners and vendors. BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., held appreciation events in each of its 35 office locations, including an event with its national trade partners held in Dallas, Texas, on June 17 to express gratitude to its trade partners for their continued dedication to helping families get back in their homes and businesses re-open after a fire, flood, or other natural disaster.
Businesspowderbulksolids.com

US Chemical Industry Rebounds as Global Recovery Continues

Key US chemical industry metrics will be higher this year as important end-use markets and export customers recover from the pandemic-related recession, according to the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Mid-Year 2021 Chemical Industry Situation and Outlook. Chemical industry production volumes, shipments, and capital spending will rebound from the economic and...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Didi, The Uber Of China, Files For U.S. IPO As Covid Recovery Continues

Didi, China’s riding sharing leader, on Thursday took a step toward a U.S. listing that could be one of the year’s largest IPOs. The offering would test investor interest in China businesses with high revenue growth yet are losing money. Didi reported a $1.6 billion loss in a U.S. IPO filing, on revenue last year of $21.6 billion. The company, which filed under the name Xiaoju Kuaizhi, made a net profit of $837 million in the first quarter of 2021 on revenue of $6.4 billion. However, its loss on operations in the first quarter more than doubled to $1 billion.
Public HealthEunice News

Number of employed continues to rise in COVID-19 recovery

Preliminary data for May released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows that Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted number of employed individuals rose both over the month and over the year. The May estimate of 1,923,028 shows an increase of 3,505 from the April revised figure of 1,919,523. The data also shows an increase of 151,282 individuals from the May 2020 figure of 1,771,746…
BusinessFXStreet.com

Recovery continues as reflation narrative gathers support

AUD - Australian Dollar. Price action across financial markets was largely subdued Wednesday as moves across equities, bonds, treasury yields, and most major currencies were limited to a narrow trading handle. In this environment commodities firmed with copper climbing over 2% and oil edging over $75 a barrel. With commodity currencies outperforming, the Australian dollar continued to recover the post FOMC sell-off, advancing beyond 0.7550 to test 0.76 US cents. Markets largely ignored reports that Sydney would introduce new COVID-19 restrictions, instead trusting in the government's ability to squash previous outbreaks. With little of note on today’s macroeconomic docket, our attentions remain with ongoing central bank commentary and the rejuvenation of the reflation narrative. Confidence is returning, following last week's dramatic correction, and we expect a measured and steady AUD recovery through the days, weeks, and months ahead. That said, the emergence of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus poses a significant risk to our bullish outlook. As the UK grapples with a fresh wave of infection a significant spillover into mainland Europe, a new outbreak could derail hopes of recovery through the latter half of the year and into 2022, unseating the global economic engine and dampening demand for the AUD.
Agriculturetalbotspy.org

F3 Tech Seeks Companies Aquaculture and Energy Storage Sectors

F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is seeking companies in the aquaculture and energy storage sectors to apply to its 2021 accelerator program. “At F3 Tech, we are focused on helping early-stage companies...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Restoration begins on Birmingham Building Trades Towers

A 50-year-old residential apartment building near Five Points South is getting a $40 million renovation. Birmingham Building Trades Towers is being converted into studio and one-bedroom apartments. Restoration Capital Partners is the owner of the 12-story building. LMS Real Estate Investment Management is providing construction management and property management services...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

The US Airline Recovery Continues With Strong Passenger Counts

The US airline industry recovery continues. US passenger numbers are consistently topping two million passengers in a day, and leisure bookings have recovered. However, that is not without its pains, as the industry faces some structural issues that are making travel a little more stressful than it was in 2019. Here’s where the industry stands.
Politicsbutlerradio.com

Labor Secretary: Unemployment Compensation System Continues Progress

State labor leaders say the new unemployment compensation system is continuing to improve. More than 390,000 people have now signed up for unemployment benefits through the new online system. The service updated to a cloud-based version or a file-by-phone system just last week. The new system replaces a decades-old program...
Businessdweb.news

Adapdix appoints John Genovesi as chief operating officer to expand sector growth and support increasing customer demand

Genovesi comes from Rockwell Automation, where he held multiple senior roles since moving to the company from Siemens in 1989. Most recently, he held the position of senior vice president, enterprise accounts and software, and was responsible for Rockwell Automation’s software strategy and strategic partnerships. Prior to that role he led the Enterprise Software and Process Business where he scaled revenue and earnings, significantly shifting businesses performance. Genovesi comes to Adapdix with a proven track record in industrial enterprise software leadership, having worked with Fortune 500 companies to realize their digital transformation goals. Genovesi will play a vital role in Adapdix’s rapid expansion and global adoption plan through his internal leadership and development of external relations with strategic partners.
Businessypard.net

Syngenta Document Specialist -18029062

Syngenta is one of the world's leading companies with more than 28.000 employees in over 90 countries dedicated to our purpose: Bringing plant potential to life. Through world-class science, global reach and commitment to our customers we help to increase crop productivity, protect the environment and improve health and quality of life. For more information about us please go to www.syngenta.com.
Florham Park, NJgetnews.info

ASCO Power Technologies Webinar on NEC Temporary Source of Power Requirements

Florham Park, NJ, USA – June 24, 2021 — As part of its Learning Series Webinars, ASCO Power Technologies announces a June 29 webinar about NEC temporary source of power requirements. Sixty minutes in length, the ASCO Learning Series Webinar: NEC Temporary Source of Power Requirements: Manual Transfer Switches, Docking Stations and Engine Start Signals is a live webinar that will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. A leading ASCO engineer will provide insight to connecting temporary power sources to backup power systems.