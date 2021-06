Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSA) The FTSE 100 index closed up on Tuesday boosted by gains for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and BP PLC, resuming their moves higher after last week's losses, IG says. "Now that the news about Shell having to slash emissions has been fully digested by the market, it seems ready to join BP in making further gains, which in turn should help the FTSE 100 consolidate its recent move higher," says Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG.