Wall Street stocks were in the green after the bell on Thursday as investors mulled over this week's jobless data from the Department of Labor. As of 1550 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.41% at 34,463.23, while the S&P 500 was 0.23% firmer at 4,205.62 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.04% stronger at 13,743.34.