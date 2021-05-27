Cancel
Berenberg slightly lowers price target on Tharisa

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerenberg stated Tharisa, which reported first-half revenues of $314.0m, ahead of its estimates of $300.0m on better platinum group metals revenues, and an underlying earnings beat of $124.0m, remains "cheap" and offered "clear upside", leading it to retain its 'buy' recommendation on the stock. However, cash flow from operations of...

www.sharecast.com
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €44.50 Price Target

TLX has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Show Slight Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Oil eked out a small gain in a choppy trading session with traders awaiting upcoming deliberations among OPEC+ producers that may lead to a supply hike. U.S. crude futures closed 0.3% higher after switching between small gains and losses on Thursday. Oil’s recent advance pushed the commodity into overbought territory earlier this week, signaling the rally may fade. When it meets next week, the producer alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is widely expected to revive some more of its halted output, according to a Bloomberg survey.
MarketsCFO.com

Cannabis Companies Winning Lower Priced Debt Deals

Cannabis companies are posting robust sales growth and, in doing so, winning better debt deals. Legal U.S. cannabis sales surpassed $17.5 billion in 2020, a 46% spike from 2019, according to Canaccord Genuity. Analysts at Cowen estimate annual legal sales will reach $41 billion by 2025. In California, the nation’s...
Eureka, CAkiem-tv.com

HIGHER PRICES AND LOWER SUPPLY FOR FIREWORKS

Eureka, Cali. (KIEM)- The firework stands in Eureka will be opening up on June 28, but be prepared to see higher prices and limited supply. Phantom fireworks say only 70 to 75 percent of orders placed to manufacturers in China have made it to a port in the United States.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $310 to $325. Microsoft shares slipped 0.1% to $265.48 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley boosted Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) price target from $43 to $50. Alcoa shares rose 1% to $34.25 in pre-market trading. Baird boosted Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) price...
StocksForbes

A Quality Exec Comp Plan Lowers The Risk Of Investing In Target

One new stock makes June’s Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Model Portfolio, available to members as of June 16, 2021. The Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Model Portfolio (-4.0%) underperformed the S&P 500 (+1.9%) from May 14, 2021 through June 14, 2021. The best performing stock in the portfolio was up 10%. Overall, one out of the 15 Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Stocks outperformed the S&P 500 from May 14, 2021 through June 14, 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Twilio Up After KeyBanc Price Target Bounce

Investing.com -- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) jumped more than 5% after KeyBanc raised the price target on the stock. Analyst Alex Kurtz bumped the target to $424 from $410, maintaining a buy-equivalent rating, on strong reopening trends. The firm's data "shows strong underlying reopening trends for Twilio with Core 6 Consumer on...
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

CIL: Maintain “buy” with a target price of Rs 234

Key takeaways from Coal India (CIL’s) Q4FY21 conference call: 1) Although demand was impacted between March and May 21, YTDFY21 production and picks were robust due to replenishment, 2) Target FY22 levy is now 660 mnte, which is achievable, 3) capital expenditure will remain at 150 billion rupees each in fiscal years 22 and 23, mainly for equipment replacement, land acquisition and evacuation plans; From FY24 onwards, investments will depend on demand for coal and will primarily be for land acquisition and mining development, 4) CIL is working to further reduce receivables from Rs 170 billion to Rs 120-130 billion of Rs, 5) The electronic auction volume target for FY 22 is 130-140mn; bonuses can improve to levels of 20-25%, 6) it will award eight to ten additional mines via the MDO path in FY 22, which will help keep costs down, 7) negotiations on the salary review are underway; the impact will be only 2-3%, and 8) the merger of electronic auctions will bring greater transparency and efficiency while reducing costs. Maintain “buy”.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFFP. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Stockspulse2.com

AAPL Stock Price: $165 Target From Argus

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $165 from Argus. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $165 from Argus. And Argus analyst Jim Kelleher is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliance Global Partners Lowers Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $36.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATER. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25. McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.
Stocksinvesting.com

ThredUp Soars on Price Target Bump

Investing.com -- ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) jumped 19% after KeyBanc bumped the price target higher. Analyst Edward Yruma raised the price target to $32 from $2 while maintaining a buy-equivalent rating, StreetInsider reported. The online secondhand clothing retailer went public in March with shares soaring. They subsequently stumbled, but are now...
StocksValueWalk

Coinbase initiated at Buy with $285 price target

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares slipped by about 1% after a team of analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and $285 price target. Canaccord Genuity describes the cryptocurrency exchange as the “clear on-ramp to the crypto economy.”. Coinbase as the on-ramp to the crypto economy. Analysts...
StocksStreet.Com

Sunrun Shines on Morgan Stanley Price Target Hike

Sunrun (RUN) - Get Report was beaming Wednesday after a Morgan Stanley analyst raised his price target on shares of the rooftop-solar company to a Wall Street high of $91 from $86. Shares of the San Francisco company were up nearly 12.6% to $48.61. "We view Sunrun as the most...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ATB Capital Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$6.00

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.11.
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

PFE Has A Price Target Of $43 Set By Analysts

The stocks of PFE have been given a price target of $43 by research analysts from Berenberg Bank in a Thursday report. The report was then sent out to most of the investors and clients of the company. The brokerage has also put up a rating of neutral on the stock of this biopharmaceutical company. The price target set by the company over the period suggests an increase of 8.50% over the previous close of the company.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

GameStop Trading Slightly Lower Today, Despite Impressive Q1 Results

Shares of American video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop (GME) dropped by 1.61% on Monday. The post GameStop Trading Slightly Lower Today, Despite Impressive Q1 Results appeared first on Smarter Analyst. Last week, the company delivered impressive Q1 results. Net sales were up 25.1% to $1.28 billion,...