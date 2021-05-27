Ascent Resources planning to fund Slovenia dispute on contingency

On June 21, 2021, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 16 individuals and five entities in response to the Lukashenko regime’s escalating violence and repression. The persons are all closely associated with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and, according to an OFAC press statement, “have harmed the people of Belarus through their activities surrounding the fraudulent August 9, 2020, presidential election in Belarus and the ensuing brutal crackdown on protesters, journalists, members of the opposition, and civil society.” Similarly, the entities are Belarusian government agencies or committees that have relied upon violence against peaceful protesters and that have detained journalists attempting to cover such protests. “The United States and its partners will not tolerate continued attacks on democracy and the ceaseless repression of independent voices in Belarus,” said OFAC Director Andrea Gacki.