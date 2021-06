Mana is a collection of alternative foods that have been produced by European research and manufacturing startup Heaven Labs since 2014. In Europe, Mana products are a synonym for quick, healthy, plant-based food, and are available both online and at over 1,500 supermarkets and retail points. In December of 2019, the company entered the American market and has already sold a quarter of a million meals. It expects its latest line of drinks and powders to solidify its position in the US as a producer of complete-nutrition meal replacements.