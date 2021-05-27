Initial jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic-era low of 406,000
While still well and truly above numbers seen prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was also below analyst estimates for a reading of 444,000 and a fresh pandemic-era low. Continuing claims also fell sharply, dropping by 96,000 to 3.64m, bringing the four-week moving average down to 3.68m as multiple US states made moves to shut down their extended benefits programmes amid a reopening economy and declining unemployment levels.www.sharecast.com