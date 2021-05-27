Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Dragon Quest Puzzle Game and Dragon Quest X Offline Revealed During Livestream

By Quinton O'Connor
rpgfan.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Event wasn’t only about the likes of Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest Treasures, and that gorgeous Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. The event showcased a few more titles, including two versions of the Japan-only Dragon Quest X. Dragon Quest Keshikeshi. First up is Dragon Quest...

www.rpgfan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Square Enix#Art Style#Dragon Quest Xii#Dragon Quest Treasures#Dragon Quest Keshikeshi#Cg#Dqx Version 6#American Dragon Quest#The Game#Trailer#Remake#Love#Task Players#Anniversary Event#Time#Erasure#Likes#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamescomicon.com

‘Dragon Quest III’ Gets An HD-2D Remake

In what was perhaps the most well-received announcement during Square-Enix’s Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Livestream, popular game Dragon Quest III is receiving a remake. The game is being developed by Team Asano, best known for their work on Octopath Traveler. And much like Octopath, this game takes on the HD-2D aesthetic approach, giving the world a unique look.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream Was a Disaster for Western Fans

On May 26, the official Dragon Quest accounts delivered a 35th-anniversary live stream that I was legitimately hyped for. The primary reason was that it would be simultaneously broadcasted in English. Square Enix brought this up in press releases and general promotion leading up to the stream and was treated...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Dragon Quest XII Flames of Fate: What We Know So Far

The Dragon Quest franchise is very popular in Japan, so much so that the game has made quite a lot of fans all over the world. In a recent live stream, the next entry in the franchise has been called Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The upcoming game...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game To Massively Reprint Original Sets

Demand for Dragon Ball Super Card Game has increased dramatically in recent months. As a result, Bandai has committed to not only reprint two recent sets which are currently sold out, but also years' worth of previous sets in a brand-new kind of product for Dragon Ball Super Card Game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces BOOST for June 2021

A new feature is coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game in June 2021. As part of the continuing Unison Warrior series that started with the tenth official set, Rise of the Unison Warrior, Bandai will introduce the new "Boost" feature. This feature, set to debut in the forthcoming Expansion Deck Boxes 17 and 18, will have an impact on gameplay.
Video Gamestheclevelandamerican.com

A Dungeons and Dragons MMO Finally Reach A Bard And New Updatation of this Game 2021

Today, there are many game lovers re available in the industry. Most people are love’s the best graphic-designed games. Nowadays, every adventuring party needs the bard. A Dungeons and Dragons MMO wad survived in 2013 and it was a very popular game in the market. There are lots of fans available for this game. Moreover, this game has had many features and updates. Recently, they are releasing the next big new update in this game. Yes, the bard that came up with the Neverwinter is the big update for this game. The people had the most for the bard class. This game has differences compared to the other games. This game was using many magic tricks. And it also gives a horrible performance for every tavern. Without the Bard, it also had the toss of coins for the life of chaotic storm for the aimless flying currency. People imagine that the nightmare for the pre-bard never writer who is played the many games for a year which gives the greater memories for the market growth.
MLBtrueachievements.com

New monthly Xbox Game Pass Quests are now live

The new monthly Xbox Game Pass Quests are now live. With the Xbox Game Pass quest system you can earn Microsoft Rewards points by playing games. Complete daily, weekly and monthly challenges to maximise your Rewards points gain. Xbox Game Pass Daily Quests. NameObjectivesReward Points. Play Game Pass Play any...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #155 – Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, Horizon: Forbidden West Gameplay, Multiple Dragon Quest Announcements

The past week was chock-full of awesome reveals for fans of nearly every gaming platform out there. PlayStation 5 owners will finally be getting their money’s worth once Horizon: Forbidden West drops, PC gamers will finally get to experience Uncharted 4 and Nintendo fans will get an upgraded Switch. Besides that, Far Cry is once again taking us to tropical environments, Dragon Quest is getting tons of games, and Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for a huge E3 show.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Dungeons & Dragons Count Zarovich and Mimic Funko Pops Revealed

Funko Funkoween has been filled with some amazing Pop reveals with new releases for a variety of franchises. One of the coolest Pop reveals have been for Dungeons & Dragons, with two new additions to the line. One thing that stands out about these collectibles is that each figure includes a unique D20 dice. It is not uncommon for Funko to include extra accessories into their Pop figures as they have been recently adding Pop Pins with special figures. Adding a D20 dice to Dungeons & Dragons Pops is very on-brand for the franchise and perfect for fans of the series. The new Funkoween reveals include Count Strahd von Zarovich and a Mimic!
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Down The Rabbit Hole Adds 120Hz On Quest, Dev Confirms New Game Coming

Cortopia Studios said that new game announcements are coming soon, alongside 120Hz support for Down the Rabbit Hole on Quest 2. The news come from a press release celebrating the studio’s fifth anniversary. Cortopia is the team behind popular VR titles like Wands and Down the Rabbit Hole. The former released almost five years ago, initially just for Gear VR before making its way to Rift, PC VR, PSVR and Quest. Speaking on Cortopia’s anniversary, Head of Studio Ricky Helgesson said that Wands “was just the beginning for us,” and that the studio is “very excited about what’s next.”
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Upcoming Oculus Quest and Quest 2 games: VR experiences to watch out for

Looking for an excuse to buy an Oculus Quest 2? Or just wondering what games will be available to play? Then you've come to the right place. squirrel_widget_2679961There. Ubisoft has already dabbled in a few VR games in recent times, with Star Trek Bridge Crew being another solid favourite of ours. Now the company is planning on bringing two of its biggest franchises to VR as well. Both Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell are getting the VR treatment at some point soon.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best VR Horror Games: Scariest Picks On Quest, PSVR, And PC VR

Feeling brave? Then try our list of the best VR horror games on for size. Warning: this list of the scariest VR games is not to be taken lightly. [This list was originally published in October, 2019. It’s being re-published with updates.]. For years, horror fans have enjoyed jumping and...