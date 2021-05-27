Cancel
Perlmutter Joins Growing List of “AI Supercomputers”

By Nicole Hemsoth
nextplatform.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly all non-classified supercomputers are being touted as “AI supercomputers” with the favor falling to reporting FP16 performance numbers alongside traditional FP64 HPC figures. The latter have always defined the “top” supercomputer in the world, the former is being used to make big machines sound even larger. While the world...

