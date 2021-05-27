Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists successfully use CRISPR to lower cholesterol in monkeys

optimistdaily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that as it stands, approximately one person every 36 seconds dies in the US from cardiovascular disease? Thanks to scientists from the University of Pennsylvania and private company Verve Therapeutics, this dismal statistic may soon change for the better. The researchers have successfully used CRISPR base editors...

www.optimistdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crispr#Ldl Cholesterol#Gene Therapy#Research Scientists#Verve Therapeutics#Crispr Base Editors#Ldl Cholesterol Levels#Monkeys#Cardiovascular Disease#Lipid Nanoparticles#Gene Editing#Primates#Disease Related Genes#Source Study#Low Density Lipoprotein#Nature#Company#Extreme Caution#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Science
Related
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

The ‘Cognitive Clock’ Is a New Tool Scientists Use To Measure Brain Longevity

There’s a new tool in town that’s supposed to help measure longevity, cognition, and the risk of long-term memory problems. (And no, it’s not just brain games.) The “cognitive clock” was developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago to assess brain health based on current cognitive performance in hopes of identifying individuals who might be at risk for Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline.
ComputersPosted by
Vice

Scientists Successfully Entangled Quantum 'Memories'. What?

Take an ordinary computer, and gift it with the remarkable powers of the subatomic world. That is to say, the world of the insanely small, where matter does astounding things, like existing in two places at once. Then you would have yourself a quantum computer—no small feat to create. Quantum...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

High 'Remnant' Cholesterol Linked to Fivefold Increase in PAD

Elevated levels of remnant cholesterol, or cholesterol other than high-density lipoprotein and low-density lipoprotein (LDL), are associated with a substantially increased risk of developing peripheral arterial disease (PAD), suggests an analysis of a large population cohort. Benjamin N. Wadström, MD, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, Herlev, Denmark, and colleagues studied data...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists use an original approach to resolve the 3D structure of flaviviruses

In a recent study, Australian scientists used an original approach to resolve the 3D structure of flaviviruses with an unprecedented level of detail, identifying small molecules known as 'pocket factors' as new therapeutic targets. Flaviviruses infect humans by mosquito or tick bite, with symptoms ranging from fever and myalgia to...
Health959theriver.com

How Leslie Dramatically Lowered Her Cholesterol Without Meds

2020 was a rough year for most people, me included. Four family members passed away, including my mom, I was furloughed from both of my jobs, I had a falling out with a close friend and oh yeah, there was a pandemic. I turned it to comfort foods like keto...
CancerScience Daily

Cholesterol metabolite induces production of cancer-promoting vesicles

Source: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau. Scientists studying the link between cholesterol and breast cancer report that a byproduct of cholesterol metabolism causes some cells to send out cancer-promoting signals to other cells. These signals are packaged in membrane-bound compartments called extracellular vesicles. FULL STORY. Scientists working to...
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR–Cas9 can cause chromothripsis

Genome editing with CRISPR–Cas9 is beginning to be used clinically; promising results to date inspire hope for broad medical impact and mindfulness about safety. A new study shows that when Cas9 cuts its target, a fraction of the time, the target chromosome experiences a breakage process known as chromothripsis, thus prompting efforts to understand the potential negative consequences of this phenomenon and ways to mitigate them.
HEXUS.net

Use graphene for 10x HDD capacity say Cambridge scientists

Scientists from the Cambridge Graphene Centre, part of Cambridge University, working with teams from the University of Exeter, India, Switzerland, Singapore, and the US, have published a study about using graphene to boost HDD capacity tenfold. The particular application of graphene in an HDD is targeting carbon-based overcoats (COCs) – layers used to protect platters from mechanical damage and corrosion. Apparently, the COCs occupy a significant part of the space required between the magnetic head and the data platter.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

CRISPR/Cas9 Sets Its Sights on Sickle Cell

Genetic engineering gets the green light to treat the disease. When the gene-editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 was discovered in 2012 by Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna and collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier, it changed genetics forever. “We’ve been able to read and write DNA for a long time. We have machines to sequence it (read); and to synthesize it (write). What we haven’t been able to do is to rewrite it—to edit it. And now we have a tool that lets you do something about that,” Doudna told California in 2014.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Scientists suggest white paint, more trees can lower temperatures in cities

With record global temperatures stoking droughts and deadly heat waves, some scientists are eyeing audacious schemes to counteract the rising mercury—from enormous air filters to suck carbon dioxide from the air to launching millions of sunlight-deflecting space mirrors into orbit around the planet. Other scientists see the value of simpler...
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists use public databases to leap over scourge of publication bias

Scientists have leapt over the emerging problem of publication bias within genetic research by performing a meta-analysis of publicly available databases of 'transcriptomes', or the full range of messenger RNA molecules produced by an organism. Researchers from Hiroshima University applied the technique to their own field--the study of the genes that are activated when an organism experiences low-oxygen conditions--but it should also be applicable in any other fields that make use of the transcriptome, providing a powerful weapon against the threat posed by publication bias.
NutritionPosted by
newschain

Lower Your Cholesterol by Eating These Foods

Lower Your Cholesterol , by Eating These Foods. 1. , Dark Chocolate. Packed with flavonoids due to its high cocoa content, dark chocolate is a sweet treat that does wonders for your cardiovascular system. 2. , Strawberries. Strawberries contain high levels of polyphenol, a compound that has been linked to lowered risk of heart disease. 3. , Tomatoes. Chock-full of antioxidants, tomatoes contain lycopene, which is linked to lowering cholesterol. 4. , Raspberries. These berries pack a whopping eight grams of fiber in every cup, which lowers LDL cholesterol levels. 5. , Black Beans. Eight grams of fiber in a single serving of these tasty beans will assist your body in lowering elevated levels of cholesterol. 6. , Pecans. Pecans are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which are linked to keeping overall cholesterol levels in check. 7. , Avocado. The fiber and unsaturated fats contained in avocados have been linked to lowering the body's LDL cholesterol levels. 8. , Spinach. Leafy greens can help your body produce nitric oxide, which may aid in lowering your cholesterol. 9. , Olives and Olive Oil. Olives help to prevent inflammation, and the monounsaturated fatty acids contained in their oil may help to improve total cholesterol levels. 10. , Hummus. The fiber contained in the main ingredient of hummus goes a long way in keeping your heart healthy.
spectrumnews.org

CRISPR tool creates long-lasting epigenome alterations

A new spin on the classic CRISPR gene-editing tool can alter the genome’s chemical tags and suppress gene expression for months. Researchers could use the approach to adjust the activity of genes tied to autism. CRISPR systems typically use an enzyme called Cas9 to cut target DNA sequences and remove...
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Use This Method to Explain The Green Sahara Phenomenon

Green Sahara is a phenomenon that scientists try now to explain. Using a newly developed method, they aim to shed light on one of the most intriguing things on Earth. Sahara as we know it has not always been covered by only sand and rocks. Thousand of years ago, the region was heavily populated, and the land was green with vegetation. But what happened with all those green patches? Scientists might finally have an answer.
market.us

Scientists Illustrate Five Destructive Patterns Linked With Potential Damage To Overall Health Of The Brain

Health experts say that the brain is the command center of the body and as long as it functions well, people are not too much concerned about it. As the number of people dealing with dementia grows around the world and which is expected to increase threefold by 2050, it might be time to be more proactive about the health of the brain that might get worse with increasing age, said the experts. There is no sure shot cure for dementia as of now. However, many past studies have shown that there are certain actions and lifestyle activities that can help keep the disease at bay. At the same time, there are some disparaging patterns that can increase the risk of dementia and other issue linked to the brain. Scientists have said that during the pandemic, many people have been living alone due to fear of exposure to the virus. Many people have been feeling a sense of loneliness and have been battling mental issues during the COVID19 crisis. Experts have said that staying lonely can jeopardize the overall health of the brain. They have said that loneliness can induce a stress reaction in the body that can worsen the immune system, heart, and brain. A broad-certified geriatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Scott Kaiser has said that social isolation and loneliness carry adverse health effects that are on par with obesity, smoking 15 cigarettes a day and a sedentary lifestyle. Adverse health effects of loneliness and isolation are linked with a 50 percent higher risk of dementia.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers improve efficiency and accessibility of CRISPR

One of the most powerful tools available to biologists these days is CRISPR-Cas9, a combination of specialized RNA and protein that acts like a molecular scalpel, allowing researchers to precisely slice and dice pieces of an organism's genetic code. But even though CRISPR-Cas9 technology has offered an unprecedented level of...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Reduced cholesterol breakdown may accelerate dementia in males

There is a well-established connection between high cholesterol levels in the blood and dementia. However, cholesterol cannot cross the blood-brain barrier, so its link with dementia is hard to explain. A new study suggests that bile acids, the breakdown products of cholesterol, are detectable in the brain and play a...
Miami, FLfiu.edu

Alumnus studies genetic factors for Alzheimer’s disease

More than 50 million people worldwide have dementia, according to the World Health Organization. Families with a loved one battling Alzheimer’s disease— the most common form of dementia— bear witness to its devastating effects of memory loss, confusion and the inability to complete everyday tasks. Kunkle was born and raised...
geneticliteracyproject.org

Podcast: EU food retailers don’t want CRISPR crops; Glyphosate threatens insects? Gene editing may fight high cholesterol

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. European food retailers want food made from CRISPR-edited crops labeled “GMO,” which could prevent EU farmers from utilizing gene editing technology. The weedkiller glyphosate is thought to pose little risk to humans and animals, but a new study suggests the herbicide could threaten insects. How worried should we be? CRISPR may one day replace statins as a treatment for high cholesterol.