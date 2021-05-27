Scientists successfully use CRISPR to lower cholesterol in monkeys

Lower Your Cholesterol , by Eating These Foods. 1. , Dark Chocolate. Packed with flavonoids due to its high cocoa content, dark chocolate is a sweet treat that does wonders for your cardiovascular system. 2. , Strawberries. Strawberries contain high levels of polyphenol, a compound that has been linked to lowered risk of heart disease. 3. , Tomatoes. Chock-full of antioxidants, tomatoes contain lycopene, which is linked to lowering cholesterol. 4. , Raspberries. These berries pack a whopping eight grams of fiber in every cup, which lowers LDL cholesterol levels. 5. , Black Beans. Eight grams of fiber in a single serving of these tasty beans will assist your body in lowering elevated levels of cholesterol. 6. , Pecans. Pecans are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which are linked to keeping overall cholesterol levels in check. 7. , Avocado. The fiber and unsaturated fats contained in avocados have been linked to lowering the body's LDL cholesterol levels. 8. , Spinach. Leafy greens can help your body produce nitric oxide, which may aid in lowering your cholesterol. 9. , Olives and Olive Oil. Olives help to prevent inflammation, and the monounsaturated fatty acids contained in their oil may help to improve total cholesterol levels. 10. , Hummus. The fiber contained in the main ingredient of hummus goes a long way in keeping your heart healthy.