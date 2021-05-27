Scientists successfully use CRISPR to lower cholesterol in monkeys

Health experts say that the brain is the command center of the body and as long as it functions well, people are not too much concerned about it. As the number of people dealing with dementia grows around the world and which is expected to increase threefold by 2050, it might be time to be more proactive about the health of the brain that might get worse with increasing age, said the experts. There is no sure shot cure for dementia as of now. However, many past studies have shown that there are certain actions and lifestyle activities that can help keep the disease at bay. At the same time, there are some disparaging patterns that can increase the risk of dementia and other issue linked to the brain. Scientists have said that during the pandemic, many people have been living alone due to fear of exposure to the virus. Many people have been feeling a sense of loneliness and have been battling mental issues during the COVID19 crisis. Experts have said that staying lonely can jeopardize the overall health of the brain. They have said that loneliness can induce a stress reaction in the body that can worsen the immune system, heart, and brain. A broad-certified geriatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Scott Kaiser has said that social isolation and loneliness carry adverse health effects that are on par with obesity, smoking 15 cigarettes a day and a sedentary lifestyle. Adverse health effects of loneliness and isolation are linked with a 50 percent higher risk of dementia.