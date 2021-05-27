Cancel
College Sports

Oregon Football Podcast 5.27.21

By Justin Hopkins
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on Thursday the Pac-12 conference updated the early part of its schedule. Which impacted several Oregon games. Early games, late games, Pac-12 Network, what did we like about it?. The month of June is shaping up to be a huge recruiting month. Why? How will it impact things for...

Oregon Football is the Pac-12’s only hope for College Football Playoff

Of all the lackluster Pac-12 football programs out there, one certainly stands out as the best. But which one?. There is no need for sugarcoating it: the Pac-12 has no feet in the door when it comes to snatching a playoff spot this upcoming season. However, one of their powers has clearly stood out over all of its counterparts, so much so that even a blind man could see it. If one Pacific team possessed any probability of making the bracket, it would be Oregon football.
PODCAST: 5-star and 4-star recruits checking out Oregon

This is going to be a mega recruiting weekend for Oregon as five and four-star recruits are flocking to Eugene to check out the Oregon programs. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil of DuckTerritory.com discuss Oregon football, men's basketball, and women's basketball recruiting and the five and four-star recruits that will be checking out the Oregon programs now that the NCAA Recruiting Dead Period is lifted. Plus, could the Ducks end up landing a verbal commitment or two from the 20 or so players on campus? Matt and Erik dive into that question as well, plus the recruits who are serious about the Ducks more so than the others.
2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: #14 BJ Baylor

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
Former Oregon State Star Mike Hass Included On College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Mike Hass, who donned the black, white and orange for Oregon State from 2002-2005, was listed as one the 78 players who will be voted upon for potential induction into College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 Class. The 6’ 1”, 205-pound stand-out was a 2005 First-Team All-American and Biletnikoff Award winner, as well as being selected First Team All-Pac-10 in both 2004 and 2005.
Georgia football podcast: Losing Arik Gilbert to UGA described as ‘gut punch’ for Florida

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,454 (June 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s being said in Florida after former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert spurned the Gators before transferring to Georgia.
Oregon Football: Can Ducks land 4-star TE Jaleel Skinner?

TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks on the field before the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The best programs in college football seems to...
Georgia football podcast: UGA transfer additions could be missing pieces for national championship

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,453 (June 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the transfer additions of former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert and former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Rorschach Tests (aka Fantasy Watchmen)

Marcas Grant is joined by the all-in kid Jake Ciely of The Athletic to talk about a litany of fantasy offseason topics. First, the hosts discuss the fantasy outlook for the Houston Texans after the signing of running back Rex Burkhead (2:28). Then, Marcas and Jake go back and forth wondering which offense will be worse between the Texans and the Detroit Lions (7:36). Next, the pair theorizes on how a 17th game will affect the fantasy season and, particularly, the running back position (8:57). After that, Marcas hits Jake with a series of "fantasy Rorschach tests" covering wide receiver Julio Jones, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (14:09). Finally, the duo wraps things up with some rapid-fire questions about the New York Mets, Jake's updated cereal rankings, and lots of thoughts about television (39:50).
FantasyPros Football Podcast: RB & QB Breakout Candidates + Listener Mailbag

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Mike Tagliere (@MikeTagliereNFL). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. We welcome...
Oregon football makes cut for elite 5-star ATH Keon Sabb

Mario Cristobal is back at it again. With the dead period over, he’s making some big moves on the recruiting trail for Oregon football. The latest is making the cut for five-star athlete Keon Sabb. The five-star prospect from IMG Academy (Fla.) is ranked the No. 19 overall prospect in...
Live Rewind Podcast: Jostes And Culp Discuss The 2019 Athens Vs Maroa Forsyth Football Game

The Live Rewind podcast is the full audio from the segment in which coaches or players sit down to watch a memorable game from their careers and discuss it while watching our highlight. This podcast is brought to you by County Financial, contact your local agent today for a quote. In this episode, Maroa-Forsyth High School senior quarterback Wade Jostes and junior running back Cade Culp discuss the 2019 Sangamo football game between the Trojans and Athens.
Oregon State Football: The Top 5 Quarterbacks The Beavers Will Face In 2021

From what early reports look like, the 2022 NFL Draft may look similar to the 2021 NFL Draft in terms of an early run on quarterbacks that all have star potential. In most experts eyes, USC’s Kedon Slovis is towards the top of that group. Slovis tossed for 1,921 and 17 scores in just six games in 2020, all while completing 67% of his passing attempts and leading the Trojans to a 5-1 mark. He’s easily the Pac-12’s best gunslinger.