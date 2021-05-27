Oregon Football Podcast 5.27.21

This is going to be a mega recruiting weekend for Oregon as five and four-star recruits are flocking to Eugene to check out the Oregon programs. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil of DuckTerritory.com discuss Oregon football, men's basketball, and women's basketball recruiting and the five and four-star recruits that will be checking out the Oregon programs now that the NCAA Recruiting Dead Period is lifted. Plus, could the Ducks end up landing a verbal commitment or two from the 20 or so players on campus? Matt and Erik dive into that question as well, plus the recruits who are serious about the Ducks more so than the others.