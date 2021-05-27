The City Implements A New Community Advisory Council

City of Tacoma press release. We acknowledge this has been an extraordinary and difficult time for our community in many respects regarding public safety. The City Council is unified in our desire for Tacoma to be a city where everyone feels safe to live, work, and play, and to be responsive to those constituents who have raised concerns with levels of service when reporting a crime. For some in our community those concerns have been coupled with a call to increase the size of our police force. At the same time, we know that community safety needs vary in our community. We hear the fear our Black and Brown communities feel around issues of policing and bad outcomes with law enforcement nationally and locally. Addressing the concerns expressed by community members, whether as organized groups or as individuals, is of utmost importance to us. We hear all perspectives.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO