The City Implements A New Community Advisory Council

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAt the May 25 Council Meeting, Mayor Gailey implemented a new Community Advisory Council (CAC). Its purpose will be to help the City strengthen its relationship with...

Forest City Times-Herald

City Council

Forrest City CIty Councilman Marvin Metcalf, standing, hands out copies of an email at Tuesday’s council meeting at city hall. The council agreed to move forward with premium pay for employees who have worked through the pandemic. Council member Louise Fields, left, and Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams arealso pictured.
FORREST CITY, AR
Council appoints Peter Krystowiak as new city assessor

The City of Sun Prairie announced Peter Krystowiak has been appointed as the new City Assessor. Krystowiak will serve in the Assessing Department and is responsible for the main duties of preparing, signing, delivering, and defending the annual assessment roll, ensuring that all property located in the city corporate limits is properly assesses at its respective full value, and applying fully accepted assessment methods in compliance with State Statutes and the Wisconsin Assessor’s Manual.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
#Cac
Vote for Staff Advisory Council representatives

The 2021 Staff Advisory Council elections are now open. Staff from the following schools and management centers can vote for representatives for the 2021–23 term:. Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences. School of Dental Medicine. University Administration. Staff members from these schools should have received an...
EDUCATION
Boulder City Council Selects New City Attorney

Boulder City Council on Tuesday night selected Teresa Taylor Tate, most recently the deputy city attorney in Longmont, as Boulder’s new City Attorney. Tate was recommended by a recruitment committee consisting of Council Members Rachel Friend and Bob Yates, after a lengthy evaluation and interview process. Tate has extensive legal...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Iberian

New Iberia City Council chooses demographer

The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to hire a new demographer for redistricting and and reapportionment services, largely due to what council members called the “turmoil” of this upcoming election. Mayor Freddie DeCourt brought two proposals from separate demographers to the council during the meeting. The first was Mike...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Community Action Council seeks new member

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Community Action Council has a member vacancy within the Community Sector Membership category. The council is seeking to fill the vacancy with an individual or agency to represent the interests and concerns of people and families with low incomes living in El Dorado County, with a special focus on housing, nutrition and low-income program needs. Priority will be given to representatives of community organizations that demonstrate a commitment to advancing the purposes and activities of the Council.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tacoma City Council’s Joint Statement on Actions Underway to Address Community Safety

City of Tacoma press release. We acknowledge this has been an extraordinary and difficult time for our community in many respects regarding public safety. The City Council is unified in our desire for Tacoma to be a city where everyone feels safe to live, work, and play, and to be responsive to those constituents who have raised concerns with levels of service when reporting a crime. For some in our community those concerns have been coupled with a call to increase the size of our police force. At the same time, we know that community safety needs vary in our community. We hear the fear our Black and Brown communities feel around issues of policing and bad outcomes with law enforcement nationally and locally. Addressing the concerns expressed by community members, whether as organized groups or as individuals, is of utmost importance to us. We hear all perspectives.
TACOMA, WA
City of Springfield unveils plans for new community center

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city commissioners have approved the plans for a brand new community center on the site of the old city hall. The entire complex, which includes the community center, city hall, police department, fire station and public works department, will cost around $15 million. Mayor Ralph Hammond said these projects will […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Council to consider new city business program

San Marcos City Council will hold a discussion surrounding the creation of a San Marcos Legacy Business Program during their regular meeting on Tuesday. Previously, the Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Advisory Board passed a recommendation resolution to consider supporting a program to help legacy businesses. The purpose of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Wolfforth City Council hires new City Manager

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a meeting Monday, City Council approved the appointment of Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell as the new City Manager of Wolfforth. Criswell is a Texas Tech graduate and longtime veteran of local government, including his current role as City Manager of Mineral Wells, and 22 years with the City of Canyon serving as City Manager, Assistant City Manager and the Director of Public Works.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Calvert City Council reviews new city plan

Calvert City Council will be taking the next two weeks or so to review the completed strategic plan developed for Calvert City by Chastain and Associates, an urban planning firm located in Paducah. Stephanie Brown with Chastain and Associates presented the new strategic plan to Mayor Gene Colburn and the Council during their meeting Monday afternoon at Calvert City Hall.
CALVERT CITY, KY

