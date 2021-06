Hospitals are advised to offer choice to patients in terms of nursing homes, home care agencies, long-term acute-care hospitals, and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. It has now been over 18 months since the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated the discharge planning conditions of participation, but we still have no interpretive guidelines. I am sure that the pandemic has affected this, but as many of you know first-hand, in-person surveys have resumed, so it would sure be nice to have that guidance to know what CMS really expects from hospitals.