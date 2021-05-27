William “Paul” Byrd, 62, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in his home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. He was born in 1959 in Fort Benning, Ga., to Esther “Billie” Byrd and Roland Paul “Buddy” Byrd. He traveled with his parents to many Army bases throughout his childhood and his family eventually settled in Oak Ridge, where he graduated from Oak Ridge High School. Paul joined the U.S. Coast Guard after High School, where he spent several years as a crew boat captain, a job he loved.