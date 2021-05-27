How to Turn User Insights Into Motor Architecture Innovations
When it comes to specifying miniature motors, application designers always have to weigh speed, torque and cost. But technology advancements present new challenges that push the limits of traditional motor designs. For example, robotic arms and shrinking medical devices demand high-performance motors that fit in a limited space. Other applications may call for a high-speed motor that also has to be cost-effective enough to use in a disposable device. And, still more applications need custom motors fine-tuned to fit an application's specific requirements.