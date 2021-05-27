Mission Impossible, Possible: Jets Sweep Oilers in Four Games

Robertson Cup Semi-Finals, Game 2: Aberdeen Wings 2 vs. Minnesota Magicians 1 (Aberdeen wins series, 2-0) – Thanks to a goal from forward Kyle Gaffney with just over a minute remaining in regulation, the Aberdeen Wings punched their ticket to the Robertson Cup National Championship Game on Tuesday thanks to a 2-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday night, sweeping the Semi-Final series, 2 games to 0. It didn’t take long for the scoring to begin as less than a minute into the contest, a shot from the point was deflected in by Wings forward Natan Vertes for his third goal of the series and a 1-0 Wings lead. The Magicians struck back four minutes later to tie the game at 1-1 as Hunter Longhi converted on a 2-on-1 after a Wings turnover for his second goal of the series. The 2nd period was a goaltending duel between Wings goalie Jake Sibell (10 saves) and Magicians goalie Andy Beran (11 saves), who both kept their respective teams in the contest with a scoreless period. The outstanding goaltending continued in the 3rd period. Late in the 3rd period with just over a minute remaining in regulation, Wings forward Payton Matsui had a wrap-around attempt that was saved by Beran, but the rebound came right to Kyle Gaffney, who poked home the game-winner. Sibell earned 1st star honors with 18 saves on 19 shots, while Beran earned 2nd star honors with 30 saves on 32 shots. With the win, the Wings advance to the Robertson Cup National Championship Game on Tuesday, June 22nd at 7pm.