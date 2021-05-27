Cancel
NHL

Mission Impossible, Possible: Jets Sweep Oilers in Four Games

By Carter Brooks
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets have done what most deemed highly unlikely, and some, impossible. Early Tuesday morning, the third-place Jets wrapped up their opening round playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers. Taking just four outings to finish off their long-standing Albertan rivals, the Jets perfectly executed a rare underdog sweep, taking...

Kyle Connor
Paul Maurice
Connor Mcdavid
Paul Stastny
Mark Scheifele
Leon Draisaitl
Nikolaj Ehlers
#The Jets#Albertan#Bell Mts Place
Edmonton Oilers
Winnipeg Jets
Montreal Canadiens
