Go Fish! With summer here and people looking for water, whether it is Upstate's great lakes or rivers or streams, the first of three "free fishing days" is coming up this weekend. After a year of being pent up, out of work, out of school, and with our lives completely modified due to COVID, there is no better time than now to say "let's go fishing, and lets do it for free!" The first Free Fishing Weekend is June 26, 27.