Two graduate from University of Alabama

Milton Daily Standard
 28 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. • Perie Howard, of Lewisburg, received a Master of Arts. • James Lawson, of Lewisburg, received a Doctor of Philosophy.

