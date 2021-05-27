Two graduate from University of Alabama

Hinds Community College in Mississippi, held three graduation ceremonies May 13 at the Rankin campus and a fourth ceremony May 15 at the Utica campus. "Commencement is a proud occasion for the Hinds Community College family. Every graduation ceremony is special at the college as we celebrate the success of each student," said Hinds President Stephen Vacik. "It's important that we truly celebrate what you have accomplished, what you have achieved and what you're going to achieve. You have made it through a series of unusual circumstances to get to this point and you are to be commended."