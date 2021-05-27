Commissioners Join Other Oregon Counties in Sending Letter to the Governor

The Letter Opposes the Governor's, OHA's and OSHA's Recent Mandates on Oregon Businesses, and Strongly Urges Them to Reconsider Their Actions. (Douglas County, Ore.) The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, as a part of their unwavering efforts to help our local businesses and communities during this pandemic, sent another letter to Oregon’s Governor yesterday. The latest letter expresses their opposition to the recent mandates and guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA) on private businesses and churches to verify the vaccination status of individuals prior to allowing a person to frequent that business or church without a mask or other face covering. The letter is part of a cooperative group of county commissioners that are in opposition to the recent state mandates. The initial letter was written and sent to the Governor by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, May 25, 2021.