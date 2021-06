LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A special operations Airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard received the Air Force’s highest medal for non-combat heroism Saturday. Master Sgt. Daniel P. Keller, a combat controller in the Kentucky Air Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron was honored during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base. The award is reserved for members who display heroism in situations other than combat, usually at the risk of their own lives.