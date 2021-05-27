Opinion: Critical choices regarding critical theory

There have been many accounts, my own included, of the philosophical roots of what is now widely known as “critical race theory,” itself part of the larger ascendancy of identity politics, in America and throughout the West. Some of those accounts have seen the “Cultural Marxists”—the line of thinkers including the Hungarian Marxist György Lukacs, the Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci, the mid-century Frankfurt School, and especially the member of that contingent known as the “father of the New Left,” Herbert Marcuse—as most directly instrumental in the rise of our metastasizing identitarian cancer. Others, most prominent among them being Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay in their 2020 book Cynical Theories, ascribe a larger role to French post-structuralist thinkers such as Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault and their many acolytes and progenitors in America.