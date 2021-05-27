Cancel
Society

Opinion: Critical choices regarding critical theory

By REP. JULIANNE YOUNG
Post Register
 30 days ago

Until recently, many hadn't heard of it, but now critical race theory pops up everywhere — on the radio, in the news. Some say concerns about critical race theory constitute an attack on teachers. Others say addressing it protects teachers and students alike. So what is critical race theory?

www.postregister.com
State
California State
#Race#Critical Theory#Segregation#Institutional Racism#Asian#Anti American#Communist#Americans
Public Education
Society
Holland, MI Holland Sentinel

Richard Wolfe: White GOP's avoidance of race discourse more status quo

Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) denotes the day, two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered at Appomattox Court House, when federal troops arrived to occupy the state of Texas. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
Society

Why We Got Had by Critical Race Theory and Identity Tribalism

There have been many accounts, my own included, of the philosophical roots of what is now widely known as “critical race theory,” itself part of the larger ascendancy of identity politics, in America and throughout the West. Some of those accounts have seen the “Cultural Marxists”—the line of thinkers including the Hungarian Marxist György Lukacs, the Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci, the mid-century Frankfurt School, and especially the member of that contingent known as the “father of the New Left,” Herbert Marcuse—as most directly instrumental in the rise of our metastasizing identitarian cancer. Others, most prominent among them being Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay in their 2020 book Cynical Theories, ascribe a larger role to French post-structuralist thinkers such as Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault and their many acolytes and progenitors in America.
Society

Critical Race Theory Backlash Is Real

Texas has joined Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee in passing laws to ban public schools from teaching critical race theory (CRT). Other states, such as Florida, have done so through executive rulemaking. This is a positive first step towards reclaiming American education from openly anti-American pedagogy. The intellectual roots of...
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Critical Race Theory is dangerous for our schools and community

–Some of the speakers at the last school board meeting have attempted to defend Critical Race Theory (CRT) with all of the standard talking points being spread around the internet. Arguments like, CRT is not being taught in our K-12 Schools; CRT is simply the study of our past; Opposing CRT is proof that you are racists; the Germans are taught about the Holocaust so we should be taught about slavery, and so on.
Society
Deseret News

Opinion: Defending the right to say something stupid

Like a child growing up in a tyrannical home, many are reluctant to express their opinions for fear of being castigated and ostracized. Better to fit in to keep the peace, right?. That’s a great way to stunt development — of children, of adults and of society as a whole....
Society Counter Punch

The Cynical War on Critical Race Theory

The New Yorker recently published an article about the man who single handedly began the backlash against critical race theory, Christopher Rufo. It is enlightening. Let me call your attention to a few elements of the story. First, Rufo began with footage of workplace diversity trainings that attendees of the...
Society

So America is racist, huh?

One would think, if America is to be considered a racist country, we'd want to know the definition of the word. Who better to get that definition from than a giant of the anti-racist movement, Ibram X. Kendi, the author of How to Be an Antiracist? Here's Mr. Kendi's definition of racism: "I would define it as a collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas..." Apparently, Dr. Kendi missed that day in kindergarten where the teacher said, "You cannot use the word you're trying to define in the definition of that same word."
Society Yankton Daily Press

History, Racism And Constructive Context

The current uproar over the teaching of what’s called the critical race theory (CRT) in schools has become an intriguing spectacle. The matter is coming up a lot these days, with most critics of CRT never hesitating to denounce it as, essentially, a plot to tear America apart. This is an interesting take, although it’s rather belated since this educational theory has been around since the 1970s and it hasn’t ripped us apart nearly as much as other political mechanizations. If you haven’t gotten excited about CRT until recently, there’s probably a politically calculated reason for that.
Society Slate

How to Avoid the Culture War Trap Around Critical Race Theory

On Tuesday, the culture war over critical race theory reached a new low point. During a school board meeting in Loudon County, Virginia, to discuss a draft policy on transgender student rights, an unruly group of protesters calling themselves “Parents Against CRT” disrupted proceedings and forced officials to shut down public comment. A former Virginia state senator accused the school board of “bigotry” and “depravity,” causing protesters to erupt, officials to abruptly end the meeting, and law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest two protesters. This was just the latest firestorm over an academic theory that has caused conservative backlash all over the country.
Mathews, VA

Letter: Explaining critical race theory

The demonization of critical race theory has made its way to Gloucester and Mathews. (See recent articles and letters in the Gazette-Journal.) A pause to define critical race theory is in order. It is not hard to understand. Critical race theory is a decades old American legal principle that holds...
Politics

OPINION: Communication is critical in representative government

As personal freedom and national independence is celebrated over the next few weeks, I am reflecting on what makes good governance – including what are my responsibilities as a member of your representative government. Last month, I highlighted the principles of transparency and accountability. Another critical principle is your right to communicate with your representative which is grounded in the First Amendment to the Constitution. We know effective communication is easier said than done.
Society Washington Post

My one column about critical race theory

My favorite class to teach has been Classics of International Relations. It is a great book course, and its underlying premise has been that one needs to read the entire text of a classic to properly appreciate it. The lessons of Thucydides that one derives from reading only, say, the Melian Dialogue would be radically different from reading his entire history of the Peloponnesian War.
Politics

The Media is Gaslighting America on Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory has become one of the most hotly discussed issues facing our country over the last few months. Since the death of George Floyd, the summer of race riots, and spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, critical race theory has found its way into nearly every institution in our country, including the government, the military, private sector businesses, and education. Yet the media insists it’s much ado about nothing.
Education The Heritage Foundation

Try This “Critical Race Theory” Checklist

Is your school principal denying that her school makes use of Critical Race Theory when you call to complain about it? — Racism, according to CRT’s purveyors, is written into America’s laws, institutions, and capitalist system. And on this, we have no less an authority than our Vice President Kamala...
Society
Newsweek

Listen to Black Parents Furious With Critical Race Theory | Opinion

In a nation of hundreds of millions of people, each with their own thoughts, beliefs, and ideas, there will be those with ugly thoughts committing ugly deeds. Racial prejudice will to a certain degree never be truly eradicated. And yet, we have done an excellent job as a country in substantially minimizing these attitudes socially, and even ensuring racial prejudices are eliminated at an institutional level within government.
POTUS NPR

Understanding The Republican Opposition To Critical Race Theory

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Barbara Sprunt break down the Republican led efforts in the U.S. to discourage educators from teaching critical race theory in grade-level schools. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. It may be time for summer break. Schools are closing, but there's a lot of agita still about textbooks and lesson...
Society Valley News

Column: The scourges of racism and critical race theory stereotypes

I’m an educator who for decades has prioritized anti-racism, equity and inclusion, and I disagree with many of the points op-ed contributor Miriam Richards makes in her May 16 column, “Social activism is replacing genuine teaching.”. I agree that not preparing the community for changes that impact everyone in a...