Marshall High School Basketball will host a Summer Basketball Camp June 1-2 in Maverick Gym. Cost of the camp is $10. All campers who RSVP will receive a camp T-shirt. Campers entering grades 3-5 will attend from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and campers entering sixth through ninth grades will attend from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Coaches at the camp will be MHS staff and players.