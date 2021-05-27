CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Fast Friday and Memorial Day Thrill Show Update

seekonkspeedway.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSpeedway management is closely monitoring the weather situation for this up coming weekend for both Fast Friday and the Memorial Day Thrill Show. We will have an...

seekonkspeedway.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Corn Day Friday Event Results

Individuals are enjoying the first Corn Day since 2019 this weekend. Festivities got underway with the 2nd White County Farm to Table event Thursday night. Friday saw the Corn Day pageant. The new Corn Day Junior Miss is Emma Legg. Little Miss was won by Kenley Davis. Tiny Miss was won by Emerson Ritchie and Aubree Donnie was crowned Toddler Miss. Emily Williams runs the pageant for the Carmi Kiwanis Club and had 30 total contestants vying for titles.
FESTIVAL
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show: Forever Memories

There’s a lot of stress that hits us during the holiday season: You need to get the house decorated. You need to spend time with family and friends. And on top of everything else, you are expected to go out and buy lots of gifts. And the single hardest gift to buy? It’s often the one for the men on your list.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Weather#Speedway
KAAL-TV

Day Planner: Friday

We start out cold... very cold. Expect low 30s out the door, so dress warm. We have clouds early that clear up in the afternoon and evening. We do hit 50s briefly around 4 PM, but then we cool off again before getting even colder tomorrow. Rain does look to come close to our area, but it will miss to our southwest. Expect frost out the door this morning, and make sure to give extra time.
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Video: Scary Moment When An Attraction Crashes At The SC State Fair

I love the fair and most of the time everything goes off perfectly. You go there for the food, the games, the rides and the attractions. There was trouble at the SC State Fair recently and it was a scary moment for everyone who watched. I will go ahead and put your mind at ease, no one was hurt. It looks like the performer involved knew exactly what to do and when to get out.
ACCIDENTS
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple welcomes newborn with Mandalorian-themed photoshoot

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple welcomed their baby boy into the world with an awesome Star Wars-themed photoshoot. Orlando residents Shawn and Ashley Vanderlaan welcomed Rhett into the world this past July. While building a nursery for the newborn, the couple said that a great idea for a photoshoot...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Norms Diner Anniversary Celebration Includes 72-Cent Breakfast Special, Hotcake Doughnut From Randy’s Donuts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The diner where life happens is celebrating 72 years in Southern California. Norms Diner first opened near Sunset and Vine in 1949, and on Wednesday it will get the ultimate birthday gift – a City of Los Angeles declaration that today is officially “Norms Day.” To celebrate, all Norms locations will offer a breakfast special of two scrambled eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage and one hotcake for just 72 cents. That special is only available from 6 a.m. 9 a.m. for dine-in guests. However, if you can’t get out to a Norms early enough for the breakfast special, you can still get in on the birthday celebration eats. Norms has also partnered with fellow LA icon, Randy’s Donuts, to create a limited-edition hotcake doughnut topped with maple glaze, strawberry jam drizzle, and crispy bacon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORMS Restaurants (@norms) The doughnut will be available starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The first 500 guests at the Norms food truck outside the La Cienega location will get a free hotcake doughnut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abilenetx.gov

Friday Fun Day: Board Games

Your Mockingbird Branch is the place for kids to be on Friday afternoons as we host Friday Fun Day activities in our Activity Room. Each week will feature fun hands-on activities that youth can get involved in as a great way to kick off the weekend. This week will feature some gaming fun for kids to get involved in. We’ll bring out some traditional games so you can challenge others in some friendly competition. We’ll have a great selection to offer you, so feel free to come check it out. Don’t miss out on all the fun!
LIFESTYLE
gopiratespwhs.com

Friday Game Day Help Needed

Please consider being apart of our PLAYOFF game day atmosphere on Friday and help our Booster Club in the concession stand. These proceeds go towards helping purchase uniforms for our student athletes and other equipment needs. Please sign up here.
ADVOCACY
KLST/KSAN

Birthday Celebrations: October 20, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!BIRTHDAYS FOR WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20TH INCLUDE Colton Rumsey 16Melissa DeLaRosa We love you. Hope your day is great Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll […]
SPORTS
abilenetx.gov

Friday Fun Day: Creative Coloring

Your Mockingbird Branch is the place for kids to be on Friday afternoons as we host Friday Fun Day activities in our Activity Room. Each week will feature fun hands-on activities that youth can get involved in as a great way to kick off the weekend. This week, after a long week of school, come relax at your library with some coloring activities. We’ll supply you with the pages and colors you’ll need to sit down and de-stress with friends. Don’t miss out on all the fun!
CELEBRATIONS
seekonkspeedway.com

HAUNTED HUNDRED: Tri Track, PASS & ACT Teams Set For Saturday Showdown in Massachusetts

SEEKONK, Mass. — For the final time in 2021, Seekonk Speedway will roar to life this Saturday, October 23. The Haunted Hundred spectacular returns to the Massachusetts third-mile for another year, but this is definitely the biggest one yet. The stars of the Tri Track Open Modified Series, Pro All Star Series and American-Canadian Tour will all connect at Seekonk, each set to crown their champions as part of the afternoon showcase.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy