(St. Paul, MN) -- St. Paul’s mayor is one of 11 in the country pledging to pay reparations for slavery to a few Black residents. Mayors like Melvin Carter say their aim is to set an example for the federal government, showing it how a nationwide program could work. The mayors haven’t offered any details on how much their programs would cost – or how the people getting the money would be chosen. The plans were announced on Juneteeth – last weekend.