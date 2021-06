MARSHALL — A private memorial service for Marjorie Gigstad, 92, of Marshall and formerly of Cottonwood, will be Wednesday at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will follow in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Cottonwood. A live stream will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A live stream link, guest book, and tribute wall will be available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.